When are the NFL Awards 2024? MVP, DPOY favorites, tickets, schedule, and all you need to know

The 2024 NFL Awards are the latest iteration of the yearly award ceremony celebrating the finest the league offers. This year's ceremony is just around the corner and will feature some of the best players in the league in attendance.
In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Awards and the likely winners during the ceremony. So, without further ado, let's get to it.
When and where will the 2024 NFL Honors be held?
The latest iteration of the NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.
The 2024 NFL Awards will occur at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, the same location as the 2024 Super Bowl.
List of awards for 2024 NFL Honors
Here's a full list of the 2024 NFL Honors:
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year
- AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year
- AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
- AP NFL Most Valuable Player
- AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year
- AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Art Rooney Award
- Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year
- Deacon Jones Award
- Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year
- FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year
- GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year
- Greatness on the Road Award
- NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year
- Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year
- Salute to Service Award
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
2023 NFL MVP favorites
The NFL MVP award is presented to the best player in the regular season. Here are the top five favorites for this year's award:
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2023 NFL DPOY favorites
The Defensive Player of the Year award is presented to an outstanding defender in the year of review. Here are the top five favorites for the 2023 DPOY:
- Myles Garett, Cleveland Browns
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
- T. J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
2023 NFL OROTY favorites
The Offensive Rookie of the Year award is presented to the most outstanding offensive-minded rookie in the year of review. These are the favorites for the 2023 OROTY Award:
- C. J. Stroud, Houston Texans
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
- Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
2023 NFL DROTY favorites
The Defensive Rookie of the Year award is presented to the most outstanding defensive-minded rookie in the year of review. These are the favorites for the 2023 DROTY Award:
- Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
- Will Anderson, Houston Texans
- Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
- Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
2023 NFL Coach of the Year favorites
The Coach of the Year award is given to the most impressive head coach in the regular season. These are the top favorites for this year's award:
- Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
- DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
- Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts
- Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
How to watch the 2024 NFL Awards
The 2024 NFL Awards will air live on CBS and NFL Network. You can also stream the NFL Awards live on Paramount+ and NFL+.