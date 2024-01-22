When are the NFL Awards 2024? MVP, DPOY favorites, tickets, schedule, and all you need to know

The 2024 NFL Awards are the latest iteration of the yearly award ceremony celebrating the finest the league offers. This year's ceremony is just around the corner and will feature some of the best players in the league in attendance.

In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Awards and the likely winners during the ceremony. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

When and where will the 2024 NFL Honors be held?

The latest iteration of the NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.

The 2024 NFL Awards will occur at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, the same location as the 2024 Super Bowl.

List of awards for 2024 NFL Honors

Here's a full list of the 2024 NFL Honors:

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

AP Coach of the Year

AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year

AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

AP NFL Most Valuable Player

AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Art Rooney Award

Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year

FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year

GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year

Greatness on the Road Award

NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year

Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

2023 NFL MVP favorites

The NFL MVP award is presented to the best player in the regular season. Here are the top five favorites for this year's award:

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

2023 NFL DPOY favorites

The Defensive Player of the Year award is presented to an outstanding defender in the year of review. Here are the top five favorites for the 2023 DPOY:

Myles Garett, Cleveland Browns

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

T. J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

2023 NFL OROTY favorites

The Offensive Rookie of the Year award is presented to the most outstanding offensive-minded rookie in the year of review. These are the favorites for the 2023 OROTY Award:

C. J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

2023 NFL DROTY favorites

The Defensive Rookie of the Year award is presented to the most outstanding defensive-minded rookie in the year of review. These are the favorites for the 2023 DROTY Award:

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Will Anderson, Houston Texans

Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

2023 NFL Coach of the Year favorites

The Coach of the Year award is given to the most impressive head coach in the regular season. These are the top favorites for this year's award:

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

How to watch the 2024 NFL Awards

The 2024 NFL Awards will air live on CBS and NFL Network. You can also stream the NFL Awards live on Paramount+ and NFL+.