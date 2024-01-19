When does NFL Free Agency 2024 start? Predicting 5 big moves feat. Tee Higgins’ exit from Bengals

While the divisional round of the NFL playoffs takes place this weekend, the season is coming to an end.

The NFL season will end on February 11 after the Super Bowl. Once the season ends, the off-season will begin with free agency right around the corner.

Free agency for the 2024 off-season will officially begin on March 13, when the 2024 new league year begins. Teams can speak and negotiate contracts with free agents from March 11 to March 13 but can't make it until March 13.

Each year, many big moves happen in free agency, with teams signing top free agents to big deals, re-signing key players, franchise-tagged players, and released players.

5 big moves that could happen this off-season in NFL free agency

Tee Higgins during Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

Like every other off-season, there will be many big moves. There will likely be some surprise trades, cuts, and big signings and extensions this off-season.

Here are five big moves that could happen this off-season:

#1. Tee Higgins signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a key free agent wide receiver of their own this off-season: Calvin Ridley. Ridley had a productive season, being the Jags' leading receiver with eight touchdowns and over 1,000 yards.

Signing Higgins would be an upgrade over Ridley as Higgins could stretch the field out and give Jacksonville two deep-threat wide receivers.

#2. Jaylon Johnson signs with the Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be one of the best defensive players to be a free agent this off-season.

During the NFL trade deadline, there were rumors that the Bears were open to trading the star cornerback. The Dallas Cowboys were rumored to be a potential suitor after Trevon Diggs missed the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Signing Johnson would give the Cowboys one of the best secondaries in the NFL, moving Daron Bland on the inside.

#3. Kirk Cousins gets traded to the Denver Broncos

This could be very far-fetched. Kirk Cousins could very well stay put and re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings. However, he's coming off of an ACL injury at age 35.

The Russell Wilson-Broncos situation is murky right now, and if they decide to move on from him, maybe they can get a trade involved with another veteran quarterback and start fresh.

#4. Mike Evans signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Evans made it clear that he wanted the Buccaneers to re-sign him before the season started.

The Bucs made a business move by deciding not to extend Evans before the season started. Evans responded with a league-leading 13 touchdown receptions and racked up another 1,000-yard season as he had 1,255 yards. Whether with the Bucs or another team, he will be paid big this off-season.

The Chiefs desperately need a wide receiver and they could get Evans on a cheap, short-term deal.

#5. Chris Jones re-signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

Another move for the Kansas City Chiefs. Interior defensive lineman Chris Jones is one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

After holding out to begin the season, Jones re-joined the team when they adjusted his contract this season. After another stellar season that saw the big interior DL record 10 sacks, Jones will get a big payday this off-season from the Chiefs or elsewhere.

The Chiefs know how important Jones is to their defense, and they should prioritize re-signing him in the off-season.