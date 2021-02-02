When does NFL Free Agency start in 2021?

With the 2020 NFL regular season behind us, many teams have started to perform their due diligence on the upcoming 2021 free agency and draft.

This year's free agent class is set to include several big names. A few include QB Dak Prescott, WR A.J. Green, LB Von Miller (if Denver chooses to not pick up his 2021 option), and DE Leonard Williams.

This offseason will present yet another interesting free agency period, following up on last offseason when we saw veteran QB Tom Brady leave his team of 20 years to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, he is playing in his 10th Super Bowl with a chance to win a 7th title in his career. Clearly, anything is possible in the NFL.

So when does free agency start in 2021?

The new league year begins on March 17th at 4 PM EST. This is when teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to new contracts, and when proposed trades become official. Teams are allowed to be in contact with certain unrestricted free agents between the 15th and 17th of March for contract negotiations, but nothing can be made official until the afternoon of the 17th.

While the new league year is over a month away, fans can look forward to the day that teams are allowed to designate franchise tags on players, which can start on February 23rd. One of the most talked-about players, Dak Prescott, is rumored to get the franchise tag by the Dallas Cowboys. For now, nothing is official, but it could happen if Dak and the Cowboys are not able to come to terms on a new contract.

Outside of free agency and the franchise tag period, the 2021 NFL Draft will be a key event for many teams this season.