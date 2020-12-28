Despite the pandemic-ridden year, the NFL's 2020-21 postseason highlights stronger teams, larger games, and much more excitement.

The league's playoff setup extends the field from 12 to 14 teams. There are six games on Wild-Card weekend 2021 that is heading in the right direction with two extra playoff games.

When do the NFL playoffs start in 2021?

The NFL playoffs will start with the wild card round on January 9th and 10th. It will feature three games from both conferences, for a total of six games.

The divisional round is going to play on January 16th and 17th. The second round of the NFL playoffs highlights two games from each conference. The two conference championship games are playing on January 24, 2021.

Game day!

The winners will face off in the Super Bowl on February 7.

The Pro Bowl will not be played in 2021, but will instead be held virtually in a Madden video game simultation. That event is scheduled to take place on January 31.

As is tradition, the conference championship games winners will get a bye week before the Super Bowl is played.

This year the top seed from each conference will get a first-round bye. The previous makeup let two teams in each conference have first-round byes.

The NFL Playoffs have a total of 12 teams. The NFL Bracket has six teams from the AFC and six from the NFC. There are four divisions in each conference. The division winners would immediately qualify for the playoffs. The four teams will then be seeded 1 through 4 based on their record. The no. 1 seed would have the best form and home-field advantage. The highest seeds from both teams from each conference get byes.

Once the division winners are determined, the next two teams with the best record will qualify for the Wild Card Round. The team with the best record from the wild card team will receive no. Five seed and play no. 4 out of the division winners.

Whoever has the worst record of the two will get seed six and play seed 3 of the division winners. Each conference has two wild card teams.

🚨Breaking News🚨



The #NFL has just announced that there will be a 17th regular season game starting in 2021. There will be 18 weeks (1 bye week) and the Super Bowl will be moved back by one week. No change to playoff formats at this time. pic.twitter.com/1mo6EP31nG — TrashTalk Sports (@TrashTalk_Media) December 27, 2020

Wild-Card Weekend Expected games:

Saturday, January 9 times:

1:05 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 10

1:05 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET

The Divisional Weekend:

Saturday, January 16

Sunday, January 17

The Conference Championships:

Sunday, January 24

The Super Bowl LV:

-February 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay