When NFL's revenue dropped a steep $4,000,000,000 post 2019-20 season

The NFL is a multi-billion dollar league and been a continued revenue generator over the last decade. However, it suffered a major loss in the 2020 season after a very successful 2019 season.

In 2020, the league saw its revenue take a $4 billion dollar dip from $16 billion in 2019 to $12 billion. The league had projected to take in $16.5 billion in 2020 as the pandemic changed the world as we knew it.

The preseason was gone because of the pandemic. Attendance took a hit as it was over 17 million fans in stadiums in 2019 to little more than one million in 2020.

The majority of the revenue decline was swallowed up by the 32 teams. None of them could benefit from sales revenue linked to tickets, parking and concessions or local financing throughout the pandemic.

It was uncharted territory for Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league. March 25th of 2020 saw the start of the NFL's own work-from-home order.

This was after Goodell told all teams to close their their facilities to everyone but players receiving ongoing medical treatment.

All other affairs were to be done remotely. In April, Zoom became commonplace as the offseason program became online and remained so all through the summer. OTAs and minicamps were also cancelled due to the pandemic.

The 32 NFL franchises sent out $1.5K worth of equipment to each player for virtual workouts as many gyms were shut down. Overall, the 2020 season was an experience that changed the league financially and operationally.

Roger Goodell and the NFL massive revenue goal

Roger Goodell set a goal of $25 billion of revenue by 2027 for the league in 2010. Currently, the league's revenue stands at $19 billion and seems within sight after bouncing back from the 2020 pandemic.

Last year, the revenue was $12 billion, per FrontOfficeSports.com. When local revenue is added, it amounted to $20 billion in total revenue for the entire operation.

Growth in media rights and gambling revenues has nudged the numbers higher. But with the current media deals locked in through 2029 at the earliest, the league will need to get the final $5 billion per year from somewhere else by 2027.

A possible source could from a seven-year, $14 billion deal between the NFL and YouTube to generate the wealth to reach Goodell and $25 billion goal. The online video site will carry NFL Sunday Ticket package from DirectTV.