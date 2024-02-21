When is the NFL schedule expected to come out for 2024 season? Exploring details on next campaign

The 2023 NFL season has reached its conclusion, and the Kansas City Chiefs repeated as Super Bowl champions. It wasn't exactly easy, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. made it back-to-back with a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

With the 2023 season in the rearview mirror, it's time to take a look at what the 2024 season stands to offer.

While the NFL has yet to confirm when the 2024 NFL regular season will be announced, we can make a calculated guess from previous seasons.

If the past few years are anything to go by, then an announcement is likely to take place in early May. That's because, in the past two seasons, the regular season fixture list was released on the second Thursday in May and on Wednesday, May 11, in the past year.

Hence, fans should take note of Thursday, May 9, 2024, as this year's potential release date.

Key dates in the 2024 NFL season

There are some key dates to look out for in the NFL season, which are as follows:

February 20, 2024: First day to designate franchise and transition tags

February 27–March 4, 2024: Scouting combine in Indianapolis

March 5, 2024 (4 p.m. ET): Franchise/transition tag deadline

March 11–13, 2024: Negotiating period for pending UFAs

March 13, 2024 (4 p.m. ET): Free agent deals can be signed, and trades can be made official.

March 24-27, 2024: Annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida

April 1, 2024: Franchises with new head coaches can begin offseason conditioning programs

April 15, 2024: Remaining franchises can begin offseason conditioning programs

April 19, 2024: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

April 25–27, 2024: NFL draft in Detroit

May 2, 2024: Deadline for franchises to pick up fifth-year options for 2021 Draft class

Late July 2024: Training camps open

Super Bowl 2025 odds heading into the upcoming season

The Kansas City Chiefs reigned supreme in the second straight season, becoming the first team in two decades to win back-to-back Super Bowl trophies. Hence, bookmakers are already taking the odds for who will win in 2025.

Here's the current top 10 Super Bowl odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

San Francisco 49ers: +550

Kansas City Chiefs: +650

Baltimore Ravens: +900

Buffalo Bills: +950

Detroit Lions: +200

Cincinnati Bengals: +200

Miami Dolphins: +1700

Philadelphia Eagles: +2000

Green Bay Packers: +2000

Dallas Cowboys: +2000