When is the NFL season starting? The 2021 NFL season schedule release date and the fixture list

The 2021 NFL season is set to commence on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
The NFL's long-anticipated regular-season expansion will also begin this year. Starting in 2021, teams will play 17 games during the regular-season.
The NFL will also allow teams to open up their stadiums to 100% capacity this year after playing most of the regular season in 2020 behind closed doors or with limited attendance.
When does the 2021 NFL schedule get released?
The schedule for the 2021 NFL season will be released on May 12, 2021.
NFL fans have been patiently waiting for the schedule to come out so they can mark their calendars for key fixtures and book tickets and accommodation for the same.
The interconference and intraconference matches and 17th game schedule for the 2021 NFL season
The fixture list for each team has already been released but the dates and times for the matches are yet to be revealed.
The 2021 NFL season is set to serve some tantalizing contests. Tom Brady's return to Foxboro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take on Bill Belichick and the new-look New England Patriots is by far the most anticipated matchup of the upcoming regular season.
The game's two most talented quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are also set to meet for the first time in their careers when the Green Bay Packers visit Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
2021 NFL interconference and intraconference fixtures
Here's the list of interconference and intraconference battles scheduled for the 2021 NFL season.
-- AFC East opponents: AFC South and NFC South
-- AFC North opponents: AFC West and NFC North
-- AFC South opponents: AFC East and NFC West
-- AFC West opponents: AFC North and NFC East
-- NFC East opponents: NFC South and AFC West
-- NFC North opponents: NFC West and AFC North
-- NFC South opponents: NFC West and AFC East
-- NFC West opponents: NFC North and AFC South
The entire 17th game schedule
AFC East and NFC East
- Buffalo Bills vs Washington Football Team
- Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants
- New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys
- New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles
AFC North and NFC West
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Rams
- Cleveland Browns vs Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers
AFC South and NFC South
- Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints
- Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans vs Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons
AFC West and NFC North
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions