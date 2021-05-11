When is the NFL season starting? The 2021 NFL season schedule release date and the fixture list

The 2021 NFL season is set to commence on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The NFL's long-anticipated regular-season expansion will also begin this year. Starting in 2021, teams will play 17 games during the regular-season.

The NFL will also allow teams to open up their stadiums to 100% capacity this year after playing most of the regular season in 2020 behind closed doors or with limited attendance.

When does the 2021 NFL schedule get released?

The schedule for the 2021 NFL season will be released on May 12, 2021.

NFL fans have been patiently waiting for the schedule to come out so they can mark their calendars for key fixtures and book tickets and accommodation for the same.

The interconference and intraconference matches and 17th game schedule for the 2021 NFL season

Super Bowl LV

The fixture list for each team has already been released but the dates and times for the matches are yet to be revealed.

The 2021 NFL season is set to serve some tantalizing contests. Tom Brady's return to Foxboro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take on Bill Belichick and the new-look New England Patriots is by far the most anticipated matchup of the upcoming regular season.

The game's two most talented quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are also set to meet for the first time in their careers when the Green Bay Packers visit Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 2021 NFL schedule will be released in 2 days! 🔥🔥🔥



Who’s trying to link up for some games? pic.twitter.com/t6oOGWrnoL — Rossy (@GoldBloodedSav) May 10, 2021

2021 NFL interconference and intraconference fixtures

Here's the list of interconference and intraconference battles scheduled for the 2021 NFL season.

-- AFC East opponents: AFC South and NFC South

-- AFC North opponents: AFC West and NFC North

-- AFC South opponents: AFC East and NFC West

-- AFC West opponents: AFC North and NFC East

-- NFC East opponents: NFC South and AFC West

-- NFC North opponents: NFC West and AFC North

-- NFC South opponents: NFC West and AFC East

-- NFC West opponents: NFC North and AFC South

The entire 17th game schedule

AFC East and NFC East

Buffalo Bills vs Washington Football Team

Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants

New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles

AFC North and NFC West

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Rams

Cleveland Browns vs Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers

AFC South and NFC South

Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans vs Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons

AFC West and NFC North

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings

Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions