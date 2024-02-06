When did NFL set up the Walter Payton Man of the Year award? History behind league's prestigious honor

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was initially called the NFL Man of the Year Award.

However, in 1999, following the death of legendary running back Walter Payton, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award was renamed to honor the player's quest for philanthropy and community impact and excellent ability on the gridiron.

According to the NFL website, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award acknowledges a player's excellence on and off the field. Each franchise nominates a player who has had a noteworthy positive impact on his community in the year of review.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award honoree receives a $250,000 donation to a charity of his choice. Also, all 32 nominees get up to a $55,000 donation to a charity of their choice. The donations are from the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Who won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award last year?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The perennial Pro Bowler earned the award due to his charity work through his Faith Fight Finish Foundation.

Prescott uses the FFF foundation to address causes close to his heart, hoping to improve and save as many lives as possible. The Cowboys shot caller is vocal about his efforts to seek help for depression and anxiety to help others.

Prescott was awarded at last year's NFL Honors, beating competition from Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Derwin James and Arik Armstead, nominated by their teams.

After receiving the award, Prescott spoke about his responsibility to use his platform "to make an impact on our communities and to love our neighbors."

Past 10 winners of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Here's a rundown of the last 10 winners of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award:

2013 Charles Tillman, Chicago Bears

2014 Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers

2015 Anquan Boldin, San Francisco 49ers

2016 Larry Fitzgerald & Eli Manning, Arizona Cardinals/ New York Giants

2017 J.J. Watt, Houston Texans

2018 Chris Long, Philadelphia Eagles

2019 Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

2020 Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

2021 Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

2022 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys