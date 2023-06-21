When do NFL teams make cuts? Listing important dates for 2023 season

Roster cuts in the NFL involve teams reducing the number of players on their roster to adhere to the league's limit.

Before the regular season begins, typically in late August or early September, all teams can have up to 90 players on their roster. However, they are required to trim it down to a maximum of 53 players.

In previous years, teams had different timelines and steps to gradually reduce the number of players on their rosters to the initial limit of 53 during the preseason.

Each team had their own specific dates for making these cuts. For instance, last year had specific deadlines such as trimming the roster from 90 players to 85 by Aug. 16, then from 85 to 80 by Aug. 23, and finally from 80 down to 53 by Aug. 30.

Recently, during the spring ownership meetings in Phoenix, the league voted on various proposals from teams. One significant change is a revamp of the annual roster cuts process.

Starting in 2023, all teams will be required to trim their rosters from 90 players to 53 on Aug. 29.

What happens to the player who gets cut from any team's roster?

During the roster cuts process, coaches and team management assess the performance and potential of every player on the roster.

Their objective is to create the most formidable roster while adhering to the league's roster and salary cap restrictions.

Players who are cut become free agents, and a few may be signed to the practice squad. Roster cuts are pivotal in molding the team for the regular season and can present a demanding period for players vying for limited roster positions.

Key Dates for the 2023 NFL Season

Let us look at the important dates of the 2023 NFL season:

August

Aug. 3: Hall of Fame Game, New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, Canton, OH

Aug. 10-13: First Preseason Weekend

Aug. 17-21: Second Preseason Weekend

Aug. 24-27: Third Preseason Weekend

Aug. 29: Prior to 4 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.

September

Sept. 3: Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs, as defined in CBA Article 23, Section 10.

Sept. 7, 10-11: Kickoff weekend

October

Oct. 1: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium (London, United Kingdom) Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct. 8: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, United Kingdom) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Oct. 15: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, United Kingdom) Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Oct. 31: All trading ends for 2023 at 4 p.m., New York time.

November

Nov. 5: NFL International Game at Frankfurt Stadium (Frankfurt, Germany) Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Nov. 12: NFL International Game at Frankfurt Stadium (Frankfurt, Germany) Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

January

Jan. 6-7: Week 18

Jan. 13-15: Wild Card Playoff Games

Jan. 20-21: Divisional Playoff Games

Jan. 28: AFC and NFC Championship Games

February

Feb. 4: Pro Bowl Games

Feb. 11: Super Bowl LVIII, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

