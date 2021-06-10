When does NFL training camp start? Team-by-team details

After a not-so-normal 2021 season, fans and teams alike are just about ready to get back to preseason NFL activities. One of those being the NFL training camp. With fans now able to attend training camp practices and preseason games in 2021, a sense of normalcy is likely to return to the proceedings.

As most NFL teams are currently participating in mandatory minicamps, details are finally starting to come together for training camp.

2021 NFL training camp information

When:

Twenty-nine out of the thirty-two teams in the NFL are allowed to report to training camp on July 27, 2021. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will be allowed to report to training camp on July 21, 2021 as they are set to feature in the 2021 Hall of Fame game on August 5.

The Super Bowl champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will host the first game of the season on Thursday, September 9 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs are allowed to report early to training camp on July 24, 2021 in light of the same.

The start dates for each team are usually staggered, meaning that rookies are usually the first players to report to camp when it opens. The veteran players on each team usually arrive a few days later. Veterans are allowed to report when the rookies do too, but it isn't mandatory.

Where:

NFL teams are allowed to return to their out-of-town training camp sites. Some teams plan on using their own training facilities for camp, so there won't be any changes there. As for the teams that usually travel outside of their training facility, they can return to those locations. Others have decided it is just easier to stay close to home and avoid travel.

The Buffalo Bills are staying home for training camp again.

The Bills cited the NFL’s COVID-19 health protocols in their decision to not travel to their traditional training camp site at St. John Fisher College outside of Rochester, New York. ##billshttps://t.co/3qTyT7lEJY pic.twitter.com/2Gqx6FX3e7 — PH News - Noticias (@PanoramaHispano) June 10, 2021

Some NFL teams haven't finalized their official training camp plans yet. NFL teams will post all the details on their social media accounts and official team websites in the next few weeks.

Back at St. Vincent College? All signs point to the #Steelers returning to Latrobe for training camp... with fans 👀 #HereWeGo https://t.co/5MV5rPs8f5 — AllSteelers (@si_steelers) May 26, 2021

Will there be fans in attendance?

The NFL recently announced that fans will be allowed to attend training camp practices this summer. Fans will be allowed to be in attendance for practice sessions on July 31, 2021. Each team will release schedules of when and where fans will be able to watch the sessions. Some teams will reportedly opt to host open practices at their respective stadiums so that there is plenty of room for fans.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha