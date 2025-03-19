When is Notre Dame's Pro Day? Details and top 5 program prospects to watch out in 2025 NFL Draft

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish enjoyed a fairytale run to the college football national championship game. However, they were undone by an inspired Ohio State Buckeyes side.

The Fighting Irish lived up to their name throughout the 2024/25 college football season, and it shouldn't be surprising that numerous members of their side are getting draft buzz. With that in mind, let's look at the date for the program's Pro Day, and a handful of prospects to watch out for, ahead of the draft.

When is Notre Dame's Pro Day?

Notre Dame's Pro Day will take place on Thursday, March 27, in the Irish Athletics Center. There will be an array of former Fighting Irish standouts participating in Combine caliber drills.

Here's what you need to know about the event:

Date: Thursday, March 27

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NBC

Venue: Irish Athletics Center

Top 5 Notre Dame prospects to watch for in 2025 NFL Draft

5. Mitchell Evans, Tight End

Mitchell Evans had a decent 2024/25 season with the Fighting Irish. He was a safety blanket for Riley Leonard especially when Beaux Collins was marked out of the game.

Evans has NFL size thanks to his 6’5″, 253-pound frame. However, his skills need some sharpening if he's to excel at the next level. Scouts see him as a mid to late sixth round pick.

4. Riley Leonard, Quarterback

Riley Leonard was one win away from becoming a national champion. The dual threat QB is more skilled with his legs than with his hands.

Leonard's passing limitations were laid bare against top-notch opposition in the lead up to the national championship. He's projected to be either a late fifth round or early sixth round pick.

3. Rylie Mills, Defensive Lineman

Rylie Mills was the sack master for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the regular season. However, he suffered a postseason ending knee injury in the first round of the playoffs.

Hence, Mills needs to prove his fitness to NFL scouts and GMs. If he succeeds, then he's solid enough to go off the board in the fourth or fifth round.

2. Xavier Watts, Safety

Xavier Watts thrived as the Fighting Irish's main pass breaker. He racked up six interceptions in 2024 in addition to the seven he got in 2023. Watts will be off the board on Day 2. It's just a question of how early?

1. Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback

Benjamin Morrison is one of the most technically sound cornerbacks in the 2025 draft class. It's unfortunate that his season ended due to a hip injury sustained in October 2024.

Morrison is a first round caliber talent. However, there's a chance that injury concerns might see him fall to the second round.

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.