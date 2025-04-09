When Packers ended Travis Kelce and Chiefs' winning streak with Taylor Swift in attendance

It was a December night at Lambeau Field, and the spotlight was on pop icon Taylor Swift, who had come to see the Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the Packers took a 27-19 upset victory in Week 13 on Dec. 3, 2023. It was the first time that the Chiefs lost with Swifts in the stands, and it came during one of the most-watched games of the season.

Swift’s relationship with tight end Travis Kelce had become the NFL’s favorite subplot. Since going public earlier in the season, Swift began attending games regularly, and her presence turned Chiefs matchups into cultural events. Her attendance wasn’t just a celebrity cameo, it was being called the "Swift Streak," as the Chiefs kept winning whenever she showed up.

But Green Bay had other plans. Jordan Love outshined Patrick Mahomes, throwing three touchdown passes and keeping the Chiefs' defense on its heels. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce had a quiet night by his standards, with just four catches for 81 yards.

Although the "Swift Streak" ended for the regular season, there was another "Swift Streak" in line that continued until Super Bowl LIX.

Pat McAfee invited Travis Kelce as a guest on his podcast in January 2025 before the Super Bowl. McAfee referenced the Chiefs' playoff streak featuring Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift:

“Isn't she on a winning streak? As soon as she steps foot in that stadium, I imagine live bettors are scrambling to their phones, thinking, 'Yup, Chiefs are destined to win!' It's like clockwork.”

However, the playoff "Swift Streak" ended at Super Bowl LIX when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 and Kelce struggled.

Travis Kelce declares his resolution for upcoming season featuring girlfriend Taylor Swift

Since the Super Bowl loss, Travis Kelce has gone into his shell and has rarely made any public appearances with Swift. The couple was recently spotted in New York enjoying a bar and grill.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to Kelce said that Kelce wants to take a breather from the public eye. They have also realized that so much attention to their relationship is not helping. The source also added that Kelce wants to perform well in the upcoming season, apart from his relationship.

