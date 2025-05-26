When Patrick Mahomes expanded his investment portfolio after joint $200,000,000 move into motorsports team

Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl winner, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, and a two-time NFL MVP. His talent on the field isn't the only thing he is good at, as he has become a great businessman as well.

Since signing his massive 10-year deal worth $503 million in July 2020, he has used his money to invest in other ventures. In October 2023, Patrick Mahomes became an investor in the Formula 1 race team, Alpine Racing.

Mahomes, along with Kansas City Chiefs teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, professional golfer Rory McIlroy, Liverpool soccer star Trent Alexander-Arnold, heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and actor Ryan Reynolds, the group invested $200 million total into the race team.

After the announcement, Patrick Mahomes released an official statement, expressing his love for racing and excitement for this opportunity:

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up. It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

The group's investment in the French-based Formula 1 team is a total of 24% stake.

Patrick Mahomes became the youngest MLB investor at just 24

Just weeks after signing his historic NFL contract in July 2020, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his first large investment. He became a minority owner in Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals. Mahomes, who was just 24 years old at the time of his investment, became the youngest person to ever be a partial owner in a Major League Baseball team.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also invested in the Kansas City Current of the NWSL, which is co-owned by his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The quarterback has also invested in the fast food chain Whataburger, which he grew up being a fan of.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce, Mahomes said he prefers Whatburger to In-N-Out and Five Guys:

“I was saying [Whataburger] regardless. The burgers are world-class, and they actually have a variety of things that you can get. [They also have] the best ketchup I’ve ever eaten—and as a ketchup connoisseur, that’s a very high praise.

“Being a little kid that grew up in Texas [with] Whataburger being down the street and mom’s like ‘I’m at work what are you going to do for food?’ I had to go Whataburger every other day and I fell in love with it."

With the investment, he brought the chain to the Kansas City area to grow the business. Later this year, he and Travis Kelce are also set to open their steakhouse, 1587 Prime at the Loews Hotel in Kansas City.

