Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, is known for her support of her husband and the Kansas City Chiefs as she took it personal back in Oct. 2020. Brittany was getting an Amazon package delivered to her home as the shipper let out a "Go Raiders" chant as he left. Needless to say, this didn't sit well with Mrs. Mahomes.

She took to Twitter and jokingly spoke about the actions of the shipper trolling her, noting that she should've punched him in the face. Her tweet came three days after Kansas City were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 40 - 32 at Arrowhead Stadium in Week Five of the 2020 season.

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne The amazon delivery guy just said go raiders on my front door step, should I have punched him or what? The amazon delivery guy just said go raiders on my front door step, should I have punched him or what?😂😂

Patrick Mahomes went 22 of 43 for 340 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in that game. However, the Chiefs got some revenge in Week 11 as the Chiefs beat the Raiders. Brittany's husband had another great game, throwing for 348 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the win.

That season, Brittany and the Chiefs would get the last laugh as they made it to the Super Bowl. The wife of the Chiefs star has never been afraid to support the team.

She notably sprayed the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium with some champagne to celebrate Kansas City's win over the Buffalo Bills last January.

When did Patrick Mahomes marry Brittany?

Brittany and the Kansas City quarterback are high-school sweethearts who tied the knot in Hawaii last March. Last April, Brittany was asked why she and the Chiefs star chose Hawaii as the location for their wedding. She said this was the first location where they went on vacation:

"We have just loved it ever since! The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn't just pull up to lol."

Without question, Patrick Mahomes has his biggest fan as his wife as she was willing to go after the delivery man.

