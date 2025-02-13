When do QBs throw at the NFL Combine? All you need to know ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Quarterbacks are some of the main attractions of the NFL Combine. The quarterback position is arguably the most important on the Gridiron, and there will be an array of shot callers fresh out of college and looking to make the leap to the pros.

QBs partake in several drills at the NFL Combine, including but not limited to throwing, the 40-yard dash and more. Hence, let's look at when quarterbacks will throw in the 2025 NFL Combine.

When do QBs throw at the NFL Combine?

According to CBS Sports, quarterbacks will throw on Saturday, March 1. That's the day designated for their positional group to appear at the Scouting Combine. They'll be joined by wide receivers and running backs.

Furthermore, on that day, quarterbacks will undergo measurements and further on-field workouts. They'll attempt to outdo themselves in a variety of events, including, but not limited to, the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle and three-cone drill.

Who are the quarterbacks to watch at the 2025 NFL Combine?

There will likely be over ten quarterbacks invited to the 2025 NFL Combine. These QBs are some of the best from the recently concluded college football season. Let's look at three core QBs to watch:

1. Cam Ward, Miami Hurricanes

Cam Ward is viewed as the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft class and the likely first overall pick in April. Ward is fresh off a 2024/25 college football season that saw him win numerous awards, such as the Manning Award and ACC Player of the Year Award and lead the Hurricanes to a Bowl Game appearance.

Ward will likely be at the NFL Combine, but it won't be surprising if he skips out on participating in most drills. Moreover, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels did the same in last year's Combine.

2. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Shedeur Sanders capped up his impressive college football career by winning the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Colorado star showcased his skills at Jackson State and in Colorado, and he's now viewed as the consensus second-best QB in the draft and a potential top-five pick.

Sanders will be at the draft, but it's unlikely that he'll participate in the throwing drill and other notable events. He'll still get his measurements taken and meet with team personnel on the day.

3. Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide

Jalen Milroe was the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons. He has the physical tools to excel at the NFL level, but scouts have doubts about his intangibles.

Milroe will attend the Combine and participate in most drills, barring any unfortunate occurrences. His performances in such drills could either improve or degrade his draft stock.

