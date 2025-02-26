  • home icon
When are quartebacks throwing at NFL combine? Schedule for top signal-calling prospects at scouting event revealed

By Arnold
Modified Feb 26, 2025
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
When are quartebacks throwing at NFL combine? Schedule for top signal-calling prospects at scouting event revealed

The 2025 NFL combine is just around the corner, and some top quarterbacks have been invited to the event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The drills for players in different positions are spread across four days from Thursday to Sunday, and the signal-callers will share their drills on the same day as the wideouts and running backs.

When are quarterbacks throwing at the 2025 NFL combine?

Former Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel is expected to throw at the 2025 NFL combine
Former Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel is expected to throw at the 2025 NFL combine

The quarterbacks will have their drills on Saturday (March 1) at the 2025 NFL combine. They will take the field on the third of the four days of the scouting combine.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The wideouts and running backs will also have their drills on the same day as the signal-callers. Fans can watch the drills on NFL Network, and the event will also be live-streamed on NFL+ or FuboTV.

Here's the full schedule for this year's Combine, along with the category of events for each position:

  • Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. ET, Defensive linemen, linebackers
  • Friday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. ET, Defensive backs, tight ends
  • Saturday, March 1 at 1 p.m. ET, Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • Sunday, March 2 at 1 p.m. ET, Offensive linemen
This year, a total of 329 athletes have been invited to the event. Below is the list of all the quarterbacks invited to this year's NFL Combine. However, some might opt against participating in the drills, all of which will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

  • Max Brosmer, Minnesota
  • Brady Cook, Missouri
  • Jaxson Dart, Mississippi
  • Quinn Ewers, Texas
  • Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
  • Seth Henigan, Memphis
  • Will Howard, Ohio State
  • Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
  • Kyle McCord, Syracuse
  • Graham Mertz, Florida
  • Jalen Milroe, Alabama
  • Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
  • Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
  • Tyler Shough, Louisville
  • Cam Ward, Miami

The combine will give the 32 NFL teams better assessments of the players taking part in the event. It will also allow the athletes to boost their stock ahead of April's draft.

हिन्दी