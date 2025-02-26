When are quartebacks throwing at NFL combine? Schedule for top signal-calling prospects at scouting event revealed

The 2025 NFL combine is just around the corner, and some top quarterbacks have been invited to the event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The drills for players in different positions are spread across four days from Thursday to Sunday, and the signal-callers will share their drills on the same day as the wideouts and running backs.

When are quarterbacks throwing at the 2025 NFL combine?

Former Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel is expected to throw at the 2025 NFL combine - Source: Imagn

The quarterbacks will have their drills on Saturday (March 1) at the 2025 NFL combine. They will take the field on the third of the four days of the scouting combine.

The wideouts and running backs will also have their drills on the same day as the signal-callers. Fans can watch the drills on NFL Network, and the event will also be live-streamed on NFL+ or FuboTV.

Here's the full schedule for this year's Combine, along with the category of events for each position:

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. ET, Defensive linemen, linebackers

Friday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. ET, Defensive backs, tight ends

Saturday, March 1 at 1 p.m. ET, Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Sunday, March 2 at 1 p.m. ET, Offensive linemen

This year, a total of 329 athletes have been invited to the event. Below is the list of all the quarterbacks invited to this year's NFL Combine. However, some might opt against participating in the drills, all of which will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Max Brosmer, Minnesota

Brady Cook, Missouri

Jaxson Dart, Mississippi

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Seth Henigan, Memphis

Will Howard, Ohio State

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Kyle McCord, Syracuse

Graham Mertz, Florida

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Tyler Shough, Louisville

Cam Ward, Miami

The combine will give the 32 NFL teams better assessments of the players taking part in the event. It will also allow the athletes to boost their stock ahead of April's draft.

