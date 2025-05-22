Sean Payton didn't perfect the "tush push" with his offensive scheme, and that is something he regrets. The Denver Broncos coach has developed some unique plays to get his team an advantage throughout his years of coaching. However, in February 2023, he expressed his disappointment about not perfecting the play himself.

While at the 2023 NFL Combine, Payton spoke to reporters and was asked his opinion. He expressed his "jealousy" of not being the first to develop the play, saying it's a type of quarterback sneak that involves the entire offensive line. During the 2023 offseason, NFL owners made their first attempt at banning the "tush push" after the Philadelphia Eagles became so dominant using it.

“I’m a little jealous we didn’t come up with the idea," Payton said. "It’s just a version of the quarterback sneak, but with a little more to it. Everyone is pushing, and it’s a scrum. Here’s one of the things you learn: You can’t control — if they vote to not allow it, then great. If they vote to leave it alone, then great. We’ll study it."

Payton said at the time that if it wasn't banned then he would've considered adding the play to Denver's offensive scheme. However, for Payton and the majority of the NFL, the Eagles remain the lone team that has essentially made the "tush push" their own.

The "tush push" will remain after NFL team owners vote

This offseason, the Green Bay Packers presented a proposal to the 31 other NFL owners to ban the Philadelphia Eagles' "tush push." The play, which features Jalen Hurts and his offensive line pushing for a one-yard gain has become a topic of conversation. Opposing teams have found it difficult to stop it, as the entire offensive line has to be covered.

On Wednesday, the NFL owners officially held a vote of whether the "tush push" should be banned or continued. The proposal needed at least 24 NFL teams to agree to the ban, but only received 20 votes, which means the play lives on for another season.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the 10 teams that opposed the ban: the Eagles, Ravens, Browns, Lions, Jaguars, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Titans and Jets.

Some fear that the play causes injury, although no injuries have been reported in recent years as Phildelphia has continued to use it.

