When does Stefon Diggs' contract end? Exploring Bills WR's future in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills and star wide receiver Stefon Diggs are coming off yet another successful regular season but faltered in the postseason. In the divisional round of the 2022–23 season, the Bills soundly lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. A year later, they went down to the Kansas City Chiefs, marking consecutive postseason losses.

After winning the AFC East and concluding the regular season with a five-game winning streak, the club stuck to a similar plan this year. The Bills ended their postseason journey with a 27-24 loss at Highmark Stadium in the Divisional Round after failing to overcome a well-known bogey team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the defeat, Diggs looked disappointed and refused to speak with the media. Moreover, it appears that he deactivated his Instagram account, which has fueled more rumors about his possible desire to leave Buffalo.

Diggs' deal runs through the 2027 campaign, though. Buffalo agreed a packed four-year agreement for $96 million with the standout receiver in 2022. This season marked the end of a six-year contract he signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 before being traded to the Bills, so that extension hasn't even begun to count.

Moreover, it doesn't seem very practical to trade Diggs away before the start of his new contract, given that the Bills have long struggled with insufficient personnel at wide receiver. That's even more so when you consider that the team's other starting receiver, Gabe Davis, is also a prospective free agent.

Stefon Diggs' season stats

At the end of the regular season, Stefon Diggs had 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. But there was a discernible decline in his performance in the second part of the season. After Week 6, his output fell off dramatically.

The great receiver failed to reach 100 yards or more in his last 13 games of the campaign, despite doing it in five of his first six.

In the Wild Card round, Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 52 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the loss to the Chiefs, he did not have as much of an impact, catching three of eight passes thrown to him for 21 yards.