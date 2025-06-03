When Stefon Diggs slipped off the Pilates machine and had the whole class laughing

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs' offseason workouts last year quickly went viral after an incident occurred during a Pilates class. In June 2024, the video circulated of Diggs on a Pilates machine and the instructor can be heard given instructions for the next move.

Diggs began to stretch on the machine to extend his core and while doing so, he lost his balance and fell off the machine and on to the floor. The Pilates instructor quickly rushed over to him to ensure he didn't get hurt. Diggs appeared to be embarrassed, as the rest of the Pilates class erupted into laughter.

Running back Leonard Fournette was next to Stefon Diggs on his own Pilates machine at the time of the incident and was likely one of those laughing.

Patriots have declined to answer if Stefon Diggs passed his physical

Stefon Diggs' 2024 NFL season with the Houston Texans came to a halt in Week 8 when he tore his ACL. The wide receiver signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots in March, worth $63.5 million. His contract includes a $12 million signing bonus if he passes his physical this offseason, an incentive for a player coming off a serious injury.

At this point the New England Patriots have declined to answer whether Diggs has passes his physical as of yet. Which could be a sign that he hasn't yet done so.

On Monday afternoon, videos of Stefon Diggs catching passes from quarterback Drake Maye surfaced. Fans excited for the wide receiver's impact on the offense. While the 31-year-old did run drills and catch passes he wasn't a full participant in practice which could be an indication that he hasn't passed his physical yet.

Diggs has made headlines throughout last month but not due to his role with the New England Patriots. The wide receiver and rapper Cardi B were first spotted at a New York Knicks game last month and then went "Instagram Official" this past weekend.

Diggs was seen on a yacht with Cardi B and some of his actions were put into question. As a result, new coach Mike Vrabel found himself addressing questions about his wide receiver, stating that those discussions would remain internal.

