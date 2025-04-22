When Stephen A. Smith blamed Dak Prescott for Cowboys' 19-12 NFC divisional-round loss vs. 49ers: "He got outplayed by a third-string rookie" 

In January 2023, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys' playoff run ended after a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After the loss, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith didn't waste any time expressing his disgust at the Cowboys' performance.

The morning after the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, Stephen A. Smith went on to place the blame on Prescott on "First Take":

“Last but not least, Dak Prescott. Not only did he lose, he stunk up the joint while doing it. Not only did he stink up the joint while doing it, it was against a dude whose name is Mr. Irrelevant, the very, very last pick in an NFL draft who happens to be a third-string rookie. That is who Dak Prescott lost to."

Smith continued by saying Prescott was 'outplayed' by a former third-string quarterback:

"The fact of the matter is Dak Prescott is primarily responsible for losing that game yesterday, Prescott got outplayed by a third-string rookie. I don’t care that [49ers QB Brock Purdy] is 7-0 as a starter, I don’t care that he filled in admirably and he’s played so well and LeBron James tweeting that Brock Purdy’s got game. LeBron wasn’t lying, he’s right. Brock Purdy does have game.”

Stephen A. Smith blamed the early turnovers by Prescott as the main reason the Dallas Cowboys couldn't overcome their postseason drought.

Stephen A. Smith doubted Dak Prescott deserved a big payday

In September 2024, Prescott signed a four-year contract extension worth $240 million, which included $231 million in guaranteed money. His annual salary of $60 million a season made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

After the news broke of Prescott's contract extension, Stephen A. Smith made his feelings well known during an interview with Cris Carter. Once again, Smith targeted the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback's lack of success in the playoffs. This time, using it as a reason why he shouldn't have been awarded a lucrative contract extension.

“Prescott got two playoff victories in eight years, man. $60 million? $60 million? C'mon man.”-Smith said in a conversation with Cris Carter

Prescott's 2024 NFL season was cut short in Week 9 when he suffered an avulsion of his hamstring, which required surgery. The quarterback will look to bounce back in 2025 with his Dallas Cowboys team.

