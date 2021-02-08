When is the Super Bowl Pregame Show?

Super Bowl LV is set to kick off tonight at approximately 6:30PM EST. If NFL fans are looking for shows to watch before the big game, there are a ton of options. CBS, ESPN, and the NFL Network will be airing about the Super Bowl all day on Sunday.

The pre-game shows are full of NFL greats that give great input on the big game. Former players like Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner, Boomer Esiason, and special guest Russell Wilson will be a part of the pre-game shows airing on Sunday.

Lets take a look at what will be airing on each of the three networks leading up to kick off of Super Bowl LV.

What is the 2021 NFL Super Bowl Pregame Schedule?

Super Bowl LV - Preview

If NFL fans are looking for predictions, injury news, Super Bowl news, and much more there are a ton of options. Between CBS, ESPN, and the NFL Network there is enough action to lead NFL fans all the way up to kick off.

Today's the day! Tune in to the Super Bowl to see Eric and @jsullivanmusic sing the National Anthem on @CBS! The Kick-Off Show starts at 6 PM ET #SBLV @NFL pic.twitter.com/1XxqlD1z5C — Eric Church (@ericchurch) February 7, 2021

Here is a schedule of shows that will be on CBS, ESPN, and the NFL Network for fans to tune into before kick off.

Super Bowl LV: CBS pre-game schedule

-- 11:30AM EST: That other pregame Show

-- 12:00PM EST: Road to the Super Bowl

-- 1:00PM EST: Tony Goes to the Super Bowl

-- 2:00PM - 6:00PM EST: The Super Bowl Today

-- 6:00PM - 6:30PM EST: Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show

ESPN pregame programming and schedule for Super Bowl LV

ESPN may not be airing the biggest game of the season. Even without airing the Super Bowl this year, ESPN will have an extensive pre-game and post-game coverage for the NFL's biggest game of the year. ESPN will start their pre-game coverage at 10:00AM EST and run until 2:00PM EST. During this time period ESPN will cover the Super Bowl on Postseason NFL Countdown with Suzy Kolber and Sam Ponder.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that it was Von. Just from his vibe pregame.”#FiveFrom50 - Stories from the Super Bowl dropping tonight 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tb2XcMfygq — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 3, 2021

NFL Network pre-game programming and pre-game schedule for Super Bowl LV

Just like every Sunday, the NFL Network will be airing their NFL GameDay Morning . If NFL fans are looking for a good watch leading up to the game, join Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, and Steve Mariucci. The NFL Network will air their morning show for eight hours leading up to tonight's big game