When new Titans WR Van Jefferson won a Super Bowl and became a dad on the same night

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson has signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million in free agency with the Tennessee Titans, according to Spotrac. Amid the news of his trade on Monday, a football fan page named Football’s Greatest Moments tweeted an old clip from Super Bowl LVI, featuring former LA Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson.

"When Van Jefferson found out his wife was giving birth moments after winning the Super Bowl. PR staffer: 'Van, Van! Your wife is giving birth right now,’" the caption read.

In the clip, Jefferson was celebrating his first 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with his daughter, Bella, and son, Vanchi, when he was informed about his wife’s delivery by a PR team member.

Despite the urgency of the moment, Jefferson appeared calm. He then proceeded to explain the situation to his children in an attempt to convince them to accompany him to the local hospital:

"Mommy’s gonna have a baby. We gotta go. Your mommy’s finna have your brother. So we gotta get to the hospital. You ready? We gotta go quick because she’s having a baby."

His wife, Samaria, who was 40 weeks pregnant on the night of the Super Bowl, requested Jefferson to stay on the field and help the Rams clinch their second Super Bowl. She also had another request: if she went into labor during the game, her husband should be informed only after the game. So, he immediately rushed to the hospital to welcome their second son.

Van Jefferson names his newborn after his Super Bowl LVI victory

Since the birth of his third child was special, he named the baby "Champ Curtis." Elaborating on the rationale behind the name, he said,

"We decided on Champ Jefferson. It's very fitting. That's very fitting for the type of situation we just had. ... 'Champ' is like a warrior, and my wife is a warrior, what she did that whole game."

During an Instagram Live, Jefferson explained why Feb. 13 was special for him:

"It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl."

Although Jefferson couldn’t do much on the gridiron that night, he had a solid season, playing 17 games after injuries to Robert Woods. Playing alongside Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., Jefferson caught 50 passes for 802 yards and had six touchdowns.

