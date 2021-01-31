When did Tom Brady get drafted to the NFL?

Tom Brady sat for a long time, waiting for his name to be called, during the 2000 NFL Draft before he was finally selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round. The Patriots selected the Michigan quarterback with their 199th pick in NFL Draft.

Tom Brady went on to make every NFL team that passed up on him pay majorly for the next 20 years that he was with the Patriots. Brady's heart and determination separated him from the rest of the 2000 NFL Draft class, as he wanted to prove everyone wrong by showing that he was the best quarterback in that draft.

Let's take a look at how Tom Brady went from the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft to the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

2001 NFL Season: The beginning of Tom Brady's dominance in the NFL

Tom Brady put together 20 years of dominance in the AFC

In 2001 Tom Brady took over for the injured Drew Bledsoe and became the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Bledsoe would not get his starting job back. Instead, Brady walked on the field and led the New England Patriots to the NFL Playoffs.

Brady did not just stop at making the NFL Playoffs and went on to lead the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won their first NFL Super Bowl Championship in his first year as starting quarterback and he also won the 2001 NFL Super Bowl MVP.

2002-2020 NFL Seasons: 20 Years of Dominance for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady

After winning his first Super Bowl in 2001, Tom Brady made the Super Bowl nine more times as a member of the New England Patriots, winning a record six Super Bowl Rings. He would also take home the record for Super Bowl MVP's with four.

Brady led the New England Patriots to a record 30 playoff wins throughout the 20 years he spent with the team. He also won nine AFC Championships with the Patriots before departing to Tampa Bay to sign with the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL offseason.

In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady is now set to make his 10th NFL Super Bowl appearance. With his sights on a seventh NFL Super Bowl Championship, it could potentially be his first Championship without Bill Belichick.

This is important to Tom Brady because a lot of NFL fans felt if Brady did not have Belichick he would not make it to the Super Bowl, however, he has proved them wrong on that statement.

Brady is already the greatest NFL quarterback of all time but he has the opportunity to become the second quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams.

A win in Super Bowl 55 would put the finishing touches on Tom Brady's G.O.A.T. trophy. A 2021 Super Bowl win would see him earn his seventh Super Bowl Ring and the first Super Bowl Championship for the Buccaneers since 2002.