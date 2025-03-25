When Tom Brady playfully signed "F* Off" autograph on former rival Eli Manning's Giants jersey

Tom Brady’s rivalry with Peyton Manning remains one of the greatest in NFL history. Yet, it was Peyton’s younger brother, Eli, who gave the NFL legend the most sleepless nights. Among Brady’s three Super Bowl losses, two came against Eli Manning’s New York Giants — both occurring at the peak of the New England Patriots' dynasty.

Despite his seven Super Bowl rings and a 22-season-long career, Brady still contemplates his losses against Eli Manning, as reflected in a throwback clip from 2021. A fan account shared the clip on Instagram on Monday and captioned it:

"Safe to say Tom Brady will never get over those Super Bowl losses 😂."

A closer look at the clip reveals Brady wearing his No. 12 jersey for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, indicating that it was filmed after he signed with the team in 2021.

The clip showcases a mischievous fan holding up a jersey of former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (No. 10) as a visibly annoyed Tom Brady looks up at him. Though Brady doesn’t say a single word, he responds by writing "F*** off" to express his displeasure, making it clear that he still isn’t over his Super Bowl losses to the younger Manning.

The first of the losses came in 2008 at Super Bowl XLII, ending the Patriots’ perfect season. They had won 18 games in a row, with a chance to become the second team to complete a perfect season after the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The Super Bowl loss made it one of the most crushing defeats in NFL history.

The second loss came in 2012, in the Patriots’ first Super Bowl appearance since their 2008 defeat. However, they fell short again despite leading 17-9 at one stage.

To this day, Eli Manning at the Super Bowl remains the only challenge Brady couldn’t overcome. Moreover, both losses came on last-minute drives. Although Brady played well in those games, he wasn’t his usual dominant self, which makes it all the more frustrating for the 45-year-old.

Tom Brady can rub some of his winning mentality with Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady’s reaction also highlights a positive aspect of his character — his innate desire to win. Despite reaching the pinnacle of the game, the two losses still linger in his mind, showing just how much they meant to him and the Patriots.

Now that he is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, fans can expect some of that winning mentality to rub off on a franchise that hasn’t seen much success in recent years.

