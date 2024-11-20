When Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes made Post Malone get tattoos after winning a challenge

Post Malone is known for hits like "Sunflower" and for having over 70 tattoos on his body. Football fans might also recognize the tattoos on his left forearm featuring the signatures of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes along with their team's logo.

Despite those tattoos, Malone is a longtime Cowboys fan, having moved to Dallas at the age of nine. He often wears blue varsity jackets during his concerts and Super Bowl appearances. So, why did he ink the autographs of players not from his favorite team?

Patrick Mahomes beats Post Malone in beer pong

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Post Malone got the tattoos after losing a bet against the Chiefs duo. In a 2020 interview with GQ, Patrick Mahomes shared that Austin Richard Post, Malone’s real name, challenged them to a game of beer pong.

Trending

“He has a tattoo artist literally in the room," Mahomes said. "I'm like, 'Dude, you do not actually have to get a tattoo of our autographs.'”

In 2020, Post Malone was in Kansas City for a concert, and the Chiefs stars attended the show. The Chiefs were still celebrating their 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Before the concert, Kelce and Mahomes, who were VIP guests, met Malone backstage. What began as casual fun quickly turned competitive when they decided to play beer pong.

According to Mahomes, he won about 14 out of 15 games before Malone made an unusual bet. He promised to get a tattoo of their signatures if he lost the next game. As it turned out, he lost and took their signatures on a piece of paper and got them inked.

Travis Kelce confirms the story of Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce confirmed the story in an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, along with his brother Jason Kelce.

“He had a tattoo artist sitting right there, he just happened to be right there in the back room," Travis said in February. "We beat him, put our signatures on a piece of paper, and I’m pretty sure after the show, he went straight over to that tattoo artist and got it tattooed. Man of his word, which I f---ing respect.”

Although the Chiefs players told him he did not have to follow through on the bet, Post Malone still honored it. Alongside their signatures, he also has a tattoo of a Kansas City Chiefs logo. Jason Kelce, impressed by Malone’s commitment, also expressed his admiration for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.