When Travis Kelce thought LeBron James would "be a problem" on the football field

LeBron James is among the greatest NBA players and one of the most recognizable names in the sports world. NBA fans may know the Cavaliers legend for his achievements on a basketball court, but James is also a great athlete who once played WR for his high school. He also got the opportunity to play dual sport by former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel before getting recruited into the NBA.

In September 2021, on TMZ Sports, tight end Travis Kelce praised LeBron’s skills. When asked, ‘What if JAMES played in the NFL?’ he said:

“I think Bron would have definitely been a problem on the football field, no doubt about it, especially with tight end room. That's us Northeast Ohio guys, man. We're all-around athletes. You can throw us in any sport, we'll have success.” (00:40)

Earlier, Kelce praised the Cavaliers legend and called him the greatest athlete. He also acknowledged James’ athletic abilities and knowledge of the game while explaining why James would have fared well in football.

James started his career as a small forward before shifting to power forward for the Miami Heat and the Lakers. He also played as a point guard for the Lakers in 2020 and occasionally as a shooting guard and center.

LeBron James reveals which position he would have played

James is a big fan of the NFL and a big supporter of the Cleveland Browns, his hometown team. Despite his fondness for the game, James only considered joining the NFL during the infamous 2011 NBA lockout.

Last month, on the "New Heights" podcast, James told Kelce about his backup plan and the role he would have preferred:

“I didn’t know when we were going to make the deal with the owners and get our league back going. So, I actually thought about it a little bit back then."

James suggested he would have preferred the role of a tight end:

"Probably a mix between (four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski) and Randy Moss, but he’s a lot smaller than me.”

James also shared that he had always dreamed about stepping on the gridiron, warming up and running his routes, but he would wake up just before the kickoff.

