When was the Washington Commanders' last Super Bowl win? Delving into franchise history ahead of the championship game

The Washington Commanders did the unthinkable on Sunday by beating the NFC's top-seed Detroit Lions at Ford Field to make it to their first NFC Championship game in over 30 years.

Against a Lions team that had only lost twice before the game, Washington scored 45 points, their highest score for this campaign, to carry on their year of wonders.

The Commanders were one of just four sides that hadn't participated in a conference championship contest since 2000, coming into the 2024 campaign. The Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys are the only teams that haven't participated in at least one of these games this century.

The Washington Commanders' most recent Super Bowl win was in Jan. 1992. They defeated the Lions in the NFC championship game and then the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl XXVI.

From 1982 to 1991, Washington participated in five NFC championship games and four Super Bowls, culminating in three Super Bowl victories. With their win on Saturday night, they are now preparing to play in their first conference championship game since 1991.

How many Super Bowls have the Washington Commanders won?

The Washington Commanders have won three of their five Super Bowl appearances. They defeated the Miami Dolphins in 1983 for their first win in the Super Bowl.

Washington's most recent Super Bowl appearance and win came during Super Bowl XXVI, where the franchise defeated the Buffalo Bills 37–24. The then-Redskins put up a strong show, rallying to a 17-0 advantage early in the second quarter. The defense, which recorded four sacks on Buffalo's legendary quarterback, Jim Kelly, was just as important in that game as the offense.

In that game, quarterback Mark Rypien completed 18 of his 33 passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, earning him the Super Bowl MVP honor.

Who will the Commanders face in the NFC championship game?

It doesn't get any easier for the Washington Commanders after beating the Lions on Saturday night. Next up for the team is a visit to the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game.

This will be the third meeting between the Eagles and Commanders this season. In Week 11 of the regular season, Philly defeated Washington 26–18. In Week 16, the Commanders defeated their divisional rivals 36–33.

