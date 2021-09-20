When will Carson Wentz return from injury? Analyzing the impact of Indianapolis Colts QB's absence 

The gods of misfortune have smiled on Carson Wentz time and again. It took two weeks of regular-season action for the new Indianapolis Colts quarterback to get hurt again. He suffered injuries to both ankles during the contest against the Los Angeles Rams and will be sidelined for a while.

Wentz's career has been full of injuries and this is another obstacle for the quarterback to overcome. During training camp, he already had foot surgery because of a small bone issue but managed to recover in time for the season opener. Now, as he deals with sprains in both ankles, it looks like he'll be sidelined for a few weeks.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to not just one ankle, but both ankles sources say. He’s having tests today to determine the severity of his sprains suffered yesterday. #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to not just one ankle, but both ankles sources say. He’s having tests today to determine the severity of his sprains suffered yesterday. Both? oh damn, Wentz can't stay healthy it seems. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Both? oh damn, Wentz can't stay healthy it seems. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

With an 0-2 record, Wentz's loss hurts the Colts badly

Indianapolis has a major problem on its hands.

When Wentz got hurt during training camp, most of the analysis was about how they needed him back as soon as possible, because the Colts' early schedule was really difficult to pull through with a backup quarterback. That concern still stands.

Seattle Seahawks v Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are 0-2 to start the season after two home losses and they now face three straight away games against the Titans, Dolphins and Ravens. There's a real possibility that Indianapolis may be 0-5 three weeks from now with losses to teams that may be fighting for a wild-card spot at the end of the season, which gives them a disadvantage in terms of tiebreakers.

For a team that started the season with high expectations and is now on the verge of a quick collapse, losing the starting quarterback for more than a month would be downright calamitous, especially considering backup quarterback Jacob Eason is miles behind in terms of experience and quality.

Stephen Holder @HolderStephen Give Carson Wentz credit. He has shown a shitload of guts scrambling and playing in the face of this INSANE pressure from the Rams' defensive front. The Colts are in this because of HIM. Give Carson Wentz credit. He has shown a shitload of guts scrambling and playing in the face of this INSANE pressure from the Rams' defensive front. The Colts are in this because of HIM.

Injury misfortune strikes once again for Carson Wentz

Yes, Carson Wentz is injured. Stop me if you've heard this before.

The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback had a huge injury history when the Colts traded for him in February, and his first season in Indianapolis has seen him affected by major health problems twice already.

Wentz suffered a torn ACL in 2017 during his second season with the Eagles, and while the team went on to win its first Super Bowl ever, his knee affected him over the next offseason. He ended up missing a couple of games in 2018 because of the injury. That same year, he also had a back problem that ended his season prematurely.

Nick Foles stepped up in his place both times, winning playoff games in both seasons with the Eagles. Not only did Foles have playoff success, but Wentz's health made some people question whether the Eagles should've kept Foles instead of Wentz.

Also Read

In 2020, a rare healthy season for Wentz, the problem was that he was mentally broken, and his performance was so disastrous that the Eagles had no other option than to let him go.

The team received two high-draft picks, and considering what they are seeing from Indianapolis so far, they will likely be happy with the trade.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha