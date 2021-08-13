When will Dak Prescott return? 5 players who can replace the QB in preseason

Dallas Cowboys fans were eager to have Dak Prescott back and firing for their team. However, his comeback has been derailed by a shoulder injury, which seems to be a bit more severe than initially expected.

While Dak Prescott has maintained that he will play with this injury during the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys will not risk fielding him in the preseason. He is scheduled for a follow-up MRI on Monday.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says if there was a regular season game Sunday he would find a way to play but this shoulder injury requires some healing time and being smart early on. He’s scheduled for a follow up MRI Monday in Frisco #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/8UyBeS3sZX — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 11, 2021

That would seem to rule him out for the preseason, even if he is back for the regular season in Week 1. So, who are the replacements who can get some valuable game time and take the chance to jump up the depth chart? Here's a look at some of the prospects below.

Who can replace Dak Prescott in the preseason?

#1 - Garrett Gilbert

The Dallas Cowboys have already begun their preseason campaign. They took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game last week.

Garrett Gilbert got the nod as the starting quarterback for the game against the Steelers. Expect him to get more game time during the preseason. The Dallas Cowboys will not want an unprepared quarterback leading them into the season if Dak Prescott is not back in time to play in Week 1.

#2 - Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush also played in the Hall of Fame game and did his chances no harm. He completed eight of his 13 pass attempts for 70 passing yards with a 75.8 passer rating.

#3 - Ben DiNucci

Ben DiNucci started a few games last season but lost his place after some poor showings. His standing does not seem to have improved. He also struggled in the second half of the Hall of Fame game.

However, he will feel pretty hard done if that was the only chance he gets this year. He will hope for another opportunity during the preseason.

#4 - Jamie Newman

Apart from the three quarterbacks on the roster, the Dallas Cowboys could look at undrafted free agents to play in place of Dak Prescott during the preseason, especially with Ben DiNucci failing to impress.

Jamie Newman was the 2018 Birmingham Bowl MVP and could be given a chance. The Philadelphia Eagles recently waived him.

The Eagles have waived QB Jamie Newman. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 9, 2021

#5 - Peyton Ramsey

Peyton Ramsey is another undrafted free agent who the Dallas Cowboys can try out during the preseason. He was the 2021 Citrus Bowl MVP.

