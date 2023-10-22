When will Deebo Samuel return? Latest on 49ers WR's injury

Deebo Samuel has been a revelation ever since he was drafted 35th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

As a rookie, the wide receiver immediately made an impact, proving himself as adept at scoring on the ground as he was in the air, with three rushing and receiving touchdowns each and setting 53 rushing yards at Super Bowl LIV, the most at his position in the event's history.

But it was in 2021 when he truly broke out, scoring a position-high eight rushing touchdowns (two more than his receiving touchdowns, in fact), and returning the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game after a season's absence. He would repeat the feat in 2022 despite a late-season ankle injury.

In 2023, however, Samuel sustained a potentially season-ending shoulder fracture that could put his team in danger of a losing skid when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said (via ESPN):

"Deebo's [status] changed. He took X-rays and MRIs earlier in the week, didn't have anything, pain was still there so we got a CT [scan] the other day and found a hairline fracture. He'll be out this game, next game and we'll see after the bye week."

Depending on the severity of the injury, the earliest the one-time Pro Bowler can return is in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What happened to Deebo Samuel?

Deebo Samuel catching a pass vs the Dallas Cowboys

Back in the San Francisco 49ers' surprising 17-19 loss against a floundering Cleveland Browns, Deebo Samuel hurt his shoulder on their first offensive snap. He would play nine more before subbing out.

A few days after the game, he told Kay Adams (via 49erswebzone.com):

"It's a little sore. Well, kind of a lot of sore, actually; kind of like day-to-day. He (Browns S Juan Thornhill) kind of caught me in the bicep. I never had a stinger before, so I never knew what it felt like. So it kind of went numb for a little minute, and then I got all my feeling back, and then I was just in too much pain to go back out there."

Who is Deebo Samuel's backup on the 49ers' roster?

Jauan Jennings running a route ve the Dallas Cowboys

Quite fortunately for the 49ers, Deebo Samuel is not the only offensive weapon they have.

Christian McCaffrey is one of the most terrifying dual-threat running backs in the league, and they also have secondary receiving threats in Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle.

However, Samuel's absence means new opportunities for Jauan Jennings, who established himself as the team's WR3 in 2021. Other options include Willie Snead and rookie Ronnie Bell.