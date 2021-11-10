Saquon Barkley injury: When will Giants RB return? HC Joe Judge provides update

Saquon Barkley, when healthy, is arguably the best player for a New York Giants franchise that has seen better days than they have this season. Although they play in what is widely considered the weakest division in the league, injuries have derailed what could have been a promising attempt at trying to secure a wild card position for the playoffs.

In Week 5 of the NFL season, the Giants faced off against rivals the Dallas Cowboys and saw the injury list pile up in a jiffy. Quarterback Daniel Jones, receiver Kenny Golladay and Barkley suffered injuries. The injury to Barkley was initially thought to be a possible season-ender but thankfully it was not for Giants fans.

Barkley has not returned to the lineup since sustaining the injury in Week 5.

When will Saquon Barkley return to action?

New York head coach Joe Judge was recently asked about Barkley's status ahead of the Giants' next game. The Giants have a bye this week and will not return to the field until a Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's what Judge had to say when speaking with reporters about Barkley's playing status:

"I'd say for both guys based on the conversations that with trainers, I'm hopeful that we would be able to have both guys back for Tampa. I think we've got to give them an opportunity this week. Saquon's obviously been out of the building for the better part of a week (he had a false positive with a COVID-19 test) and that's unfortunate because it was something he was pushing toward, really getting back on the field for us."

Another thing that bodes well for Barkley here is that not only does he get the bye week to rest and recover, but he also doesn't play until the Monday night game in Week 11, which gives him an additional day of recovery for his ankle.

Can Saquon Barkley and the Giants turn their season around?

The most realistic scenario for the Giants would be to aim to get around .500 for the season.

This only occurs with Barkley on the field as not only the best player but as a threat that must be respected by opposing defenses. Barkley could help open up the field for Daniel Jones to hit tight end Evan Engram and receivers Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard.

Or, for some fans, perhaps the turn around occurs if the Giants lose the rest of their games and get a high draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Only time will tell for the Big Blue faithful.

