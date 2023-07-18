Where is Johnny Manziel now? All you need to know about former NFL QB's new documentary

On Aug. 8, a 70-minute UNTOLD documentary on Netflix will feature Johnny Manziel. In Sept. 2022, Manziel's introduction on the program was first teased.

During his Heisman Trophy campaign, Manziel, a star quarterback for Texas A&M University, scored 43 touchdowns.

In his couple of years with the team, Manziel, who currently play for the FCF Zappers, enthralled college football spectators by passing for 7,820 yards, 63 scores, and 22 INTs. He was the first first-year student to win the Heisman Trophy, Manning Award, and Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award in the same year, making his first year unmatched by any other.

But despite being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, he didn't exactly measure up to his reputation. Prior to the 2012 season, Manziel was arrested, and that marked the beginning of his downfall. Controversy followed him into his professional career, and in 2016, he was given a four-game suspension.

Before leaving the NFL, Manziel played for the Cleveland Browns for two seasons and started a total of eight games. In 2018, he appeared in the CFL and played for two different teams before he played in the AAF. He participated in fan-controlled football recently, and that's where he played his last football till this time.

Through conversations with friends, coaches, and other people, this documentary charts Manziel's quick rise and swift fall.

What should fans look out for in Johnny Manziel's featured series?

Even though Johnny Manziel's football career is over, he will be in the headlines once more in August.

Manziel lost himself in a very dramatic manner after becoming wealthy and well-known almost immediately. He quickly gained more visibility for his activities off the field, such as his wild partying lifestyle and many arrests.

Netflix @netflix Jake Paul. Johnny Football. Hall of Shame. Swamp Kings.



You think you know these stories, but you don't. Netflix Sports Series UNTOLD Volume 3 returns August 1

In a series promo, he states, "I thought I played better the harder I partied. It was amazing, a 19-year-old child with a hundred grand hidden under your bed."

It will be interesting to observe the viewpoint, and the agenda of the upcoming Netflix UNTOLD documentary series. Will Manziel be blaming others and offering justifications for his mistakes? Or will it be a harsh, impartial evaluation of his own contribution to his failure to succeed in the NFL, CFL, or virtually any other league?

Although the off-field problems may be challenging to discuss, they give the viewer a detailed look at Manziel's choices in life.

