When will Richard Sherman play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Stunning news this week as Richard Sherman, one of the best cornerbacks of his generation, announced on his podcast that he was teaming up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro-Bowler, Sherman was unsigned all offseason despite being in touch with teams in need of a cornerback.

It was worth the wait as he will now be playing for the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers' pass defense has given up the most yards in the NFL this season, and Sherman will look to shore that up immediately. The question now becomes, when will he be able to suit up for his new team?

When will Richard Sherman play for the Buccaneers?

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Once Sherman is signed, he will practice with the Bucs today and is expected to play Sunday vs. the Patriots. Once Sherman is signed, he will practice with the Bucs today and is expected to play Sunday vs. the Patriots.

Rick Stroud covers the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times, and reported after Sherman's announcement that he's expected to play in Week 4. Not only that, but the former 49ers CB will begin practicing with the team today.

The news is monumental when it comes to the stakes of Sunday Night Football. The biggest headline entering the game was Tom Brady's return to Foxborough. Now, the New England Patriots won't be able to just focus on Brady. Bill Belichick now has to prepare his offense to go up against Sherman.

Mac Jones has already been playing conservative football in his first three starts. With Richard Sherman's late addition to the Bucs defense, Jones will have to double down on that approach.

The playcalling hasn't allowed him to take many shots over 20 yards. Now he's going to go up against a guy with 115 pass breakups and 36 interceptions.

PFF @PFF The last season we saw from Richard Sherman?



90.3 PFF Grade (1st among ALL CBs) 👀 The last season we saw from Richard Sherman?



90.3 PFF Grade (1st among ALL CBs) 👀 https://t.co/KHYrSs0Pez

Sherman a natural fit with Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers defense

Todd Bowles is one of the most creative defensive play-callers in the NFL. Bowles loves to scheme up blitzes with his front-seven. That's something he hasn't been free to do as much this season.

The Buccaneers ranked last in the NFL with just three sacks in three games. A large reason is the spate of injuries suffered by Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean.

Murphy-Bunting and Dean were the starting cornerbacks on their roster in Week 1. Without them, their secondary is thin and Bowles has had to play a more conservative defense. Richard Sherman gives them a player who excels in press man-to-man coverage.

Also Read

Greg Auman @gregauman New Bucs corner Richard Sherman said on his podcast he's dropped significant weight, said he feels "a lot better, a lot springier, a lot faster, a lot better-conditioned and better able to take the wear and tear of a season. We'll see how it goes." New Bucs corner Richard Sherman said on his podcast he's dropped significant weight, said he feels "a lot better, a lot springier, a lot faster, a lot better-conditioned and better able to take the wear and tear of a season. We'll see how it goes."

In his podcast, Sherman said he's in better shape and has dropped to 195 pounds. Richard Sherman signing with the Buccaneers is a move the entire NFL will take notice of. Week 4 against the Patriots was always likely to be one of the most fascinating games of the season. It's a whole different game now, with a man like Sherman in the mix.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha