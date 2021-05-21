NFL rookie quarterback predictions: When will the first-round quarterbacks earn the starting spot?

Each of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft is expected to be the long-term solution to his team's quarterback conundrum. But the question remains: at what point in the upcoming season will they take over the starting role?

Below we predict when each quarterback will be the incumbent starter for their team.

When will the first-round quarterbacks become starters?

#1 Trevor Lawrence - Week 1

There's no bridge quarterback in Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew will be relegated to the bench and Trevor Lawrence will be the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Jaguars are in a rebuild and are starting from scratch in almost every position, including at quarterback.

#2 Zach Wilson - Week 1

There are no backups, mentors or stop-gaps in New York. Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1.

That means the odds of another losing season for the New York Jets are high. However, the team is expecting a reversal in fortunes in 2022.

#3 Trey Lance - October

Trey Lance could easily play in September or he could have to wait until 2022. It simply depends on how long Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy. If he can stay on the field throughout the season, the 49ers could find themselves in another Super Bowl.

However, if Garoppolo gets hurt, the 49ers and Lance will be ready. Injury aside, if the veteran's play slumps in the opening weeks, the 49ers could insert the rookie into the starting lineup.

#4 Justin Fields - Week 4

Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears have Andy Dalton, who is now in the "backup/bridge quarterback" part of his career.

With Dalton trying to start from scratch with another team, it seems like only a matter of time before the Chicago Bears turn their heads towards Justin Fields. As a 1-3 start stares them in the face, the temptation to save the season with the rookie will be too much to resist.

#5 Mac Jones - Week 12

While Cam Newton will likely keep the boat afloat in New England for most of the season, an early flashpoint could push Bill Belichick to get his new quarterback onto the field.

If Tom Brady blows out Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Week 4, the embarrassment could be enough to force the coach's hand and start the rookie in Week 5.

Otherwise, the Patriots will likely be tethering on the edge of a place in the playoffs with Cam Newton around Thanksgiving. Belichick is expected to swap out Newton for new quarterback Mac Jones at some point during the upcoming season.