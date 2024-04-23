Where is the 2024 NFL Draft? A look at past and future hosts

The NFL returns in three days, and while there won't be any football played yet, the 2024 NFL Draft, which is set to begin on Friday, April 25, offers the first glimpse of what the upcoming season will entail.

A large number of football enthusiasts will congregate in the city on draft night to witness the names of the upcoming class of NFL players. With interactive activities and more for fans who traveled, whether from across America or just across the road, this event is undoubtedly one of the most significant exhibitions of the year for the host city.

That being said, let's examine the city that will play host to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Which city is hosting the 2024 NFL Draft?

The NFL moves the NFL Draft to several cities around the nation each year. Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit will host the 2024 event.

This is the third major NFL event that Detroit will host. Although the city has hosted two Super Bowls in the past, the NFL draft will be held in Detroit for the first time this year.

Cities around the nation submit bids to host the NFL draft, and the league's decision-makers select the winner, much like they do with many other important events like the Olympics and World Cup. The owners of the 32 NFL teams cast their votes, typically done two years in advance.

New York has played host to the most drafts, with 57 NFL drafts held there, covering a 50-year span from 1965 to 2014, prior to the adoption of the new system for selecting hosts. Philadelphia has played host to the second-most drafts, with twelve. Chicago, Milwaukee, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, and Kansas City are among the other cities that held the event.

Where will the NFL Draft be held over the next three years?

The NFL draft will move to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the first time in 2025. Although the location of the NFL Draft in 2026 has not yet been revealed, Pittsburgh is thought to be the front-runner because it has submitted proposals for both the 2026 and 2027 editions. Additionally, Denver and Charlotte have declared that they would like to hold an NFL Draft in the near future.