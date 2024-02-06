Where are the 2024 NFL Honors being held? Location, awards, nominees and more

The 2024 NFL Honors is an award ceremony where the best players and coaches will be recognized for achievements in the 2023-24 NFL season. Over 10 awards will be given, and some players will get significant additions to their trophy cabinets.

This article will explore the location, awards, and nominees for the league's signature award show. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

2024 NFL Honors location

The 2024 NFL Honors will occur on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The award ceremony will see the league's best players, coaches, and others awarded for their stellar efforts in the 2023-24 NFL season.

Where can I watch the 2024 NFL Awards?

The 2024 NFL Honors will be broadcast on the NFL Network, CBS, and Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET. The awards are voted for by over 30 NFL analysts, who cast their votes for every notable award.

Complete list of finalists for every award on offer feat. NFL MVP, DPOY, and Coach of the Year

Here's a complete list of the finalists for the majority awards for the 2024 NFL Honors:

Most Valuable Player

Brock Purdy, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills

Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Offensive Player of the Year

CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver, Dallas Cowboys

Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins

Defensive Player of the Year

DaRon Bland, Cornerback, Dallas Cowboys

Maxx Crosby, Defensive End, Las Vegas Raiders

Micah Parsons, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns

T.J. Watt, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions

Puka Nacua, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Sam LaPorta, Tight End, Detroit Lions

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kobie Turner, Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Rams

Will Anderson, Defensive End, Houston Texans

Comeback Player of the Year

Baker Mayfield, Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Damar Hamlin, Safety, Buffalo Bills

Joe Flacco, Quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Miami Dolphins

Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson, Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions

Bobby Slowik, Offensive Coordinator, Houston Texans

Jim Schwartz, Defensive Coordinator, Cleveland Browns

Mike Macdonald, Defensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Todd Monken, Offensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens