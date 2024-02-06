Where are the 2024 NFL Honors being held? Location, awards, nominees and more

The 2024 NFL Honors is an award ceremony where the best players and coaches will be recognized for achievements in the 2023-24 NFL season. Over 10 awards will be given, and some players will get significant additions to their trophy cabinets.
This article will explore the location, awards, and nominees for the league's signature award show. So, without further ado, let's get to it.
2024 NFL Honors location
The 2024 NFL Honors will occur on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The award ceremony will see the league's best players, coaches, and others awarded for their stellar efforts in the 2023-24 NFL season.
Where can I watch the 2024 NFL Awards?
The 2024 NFL Honors will be broadcast on the NFL Network, CBS, and Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET. The awards are voted for by over 30 NFL analysts, who cast their votes for every notable award.
Complete list of finalists for every award on offer feat. NFL MVP, DPOY, and Coach of the Year
Here's a complete list of the finalists for the majority awards for the 2024 NFL Honors:
Most Valuable Player
- Brock Purdy, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
- Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers
- Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
- Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills
- Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
Offensive Player of the Year
- CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver, Dallas Cowboys
- Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers
- Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
- Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
- Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins
Defensive Player of the Year
- DaRon Bland, Cornerback, Dallas Cowboys
- Maxx Crosby, Defensive End, Las Vegas Raiders
- Micah Parsons, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys
- Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns
- T.J. Watt, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons
- C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions
- Puka Nacua, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams
- Sam LaPorta, Tight End, Detroit Lions
Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Seattle Seahawks
- Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles
- Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kobie Turner, Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Rams
- Will Anderson, Defensive End, Houston Texans
Comeback Player of the Year
- Baker Mayfield, Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Damar Hamlin, Safety, Buffalo Bills
- Joe Flacco, Quarterback, Cleveland Browns
- Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
- Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Miami Dolphins
Coach of the Year
- Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
- John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
- Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
- Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Assistant Coach of the Year
- Ben Johnson, Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions
- Bobby Slowik, Offensive Coordinator, Houston Texans
- Jim Schwartz, Defensive Coordinator, Cleveland Browns
- Mike Macdonald, Defensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens
- Todd Monken, Offensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens