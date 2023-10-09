Where does Brock Purdy’s brother play? Evaluating 49ers QB’s sibling’s football career

After injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy became one of the biggest NFL surprises last season by leading his club to a Divisional title.

Purdy has earned the 49ers' starting quarterback job on a permanent basis thanks to his outstanding first-year showing. However, he is not his family's only athlete.

Brock Purdy's dad was a minor league and University of Miami baseball player in his formative years. Whittney Purdy, the older sister of the NFL player, played softball at Southeastern University, and Chubba Purdy, his younger brother, plays quarterback for the University of Nebraska.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prior to switching to Nebraska in January 2022, Chubba played quarterback for Florida State.

When Chubba graduated from Gilbert, Arizona's Perry High School, where he recorded 9,000 yards of total offense and 111 touchdowns, he was rated as a four-star talent. Prior to switching to Florida State to begin his collegiate football career as a true freshman in 2020, he had previously opted for Louisville. Interestingly, Chubba's Florida State college debut came against Louisville.

Chubba only appeared in four games for the Seminoles during the course of two seasons, and in 2021 he entered the transfer window and in January 2022, he completed his transfer to the University of Nebraska.

Chubba Purdy had a promising start at his new position at Nebraska, but then broke his collarbone and needed surgery. Now that he has returned to the college field, the promising athlete commits to maintaining his good athletic career in an effort to build a strong portfolio that will one day allow him to play professional football, like his brother.

What is Brock Purdy's brother's real name?

Actually, Chubba Purdy was given the name "Preston" when his parents, Shawn and Carrie, welcomed him into the world in 2001; Chubba was a nickname.

According to AZ Central, Shawn, the father of both Chubba and Brock Purdy, has stated that his second son was "huge" at birth. Chubba reportedly weighed 14.5kg at age one. For illustration, a one-year-old boy typically weighs 9.6kg.

Due to Purdy's chubbiness, both of his parents began referring to him as "Chubba," and the nickname eventually stuck.