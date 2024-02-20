  • home icon
  • Where to buy 2024 NFL Combine tickets? Cost, seating capacity, and more for Combine

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 20, 2024 02:01 GMT
USC v UCLA
The 2024 NFL Combine will feature over 300 best prospects heading into this year's NFL Draft. The players participating will get to improve or solidify their draft stocks with a good display at the scouting event.

According to the official NFL website, fans interested in attending this year's Combine should register for the NFL OnePass app for their free tickets or visit NFL.com/combineaccess.

The 2024 NFL Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home stadium of the Indianapolis Colts, with a seating capacity of about 67,000 for football games.

Spectators can attend the event from February 29, 2024, to March 3, 2024. The 2024 NFL Combine will feature some of the best college football players eligible to enter the 2024 Draft; they will showcase their measurable skills, giving prospective franchises a deeper look at what to expect when selected.

What time do doors open for the 2024 NFL Combine?

The league will host the yearly Combine Experience in the South Section of Lucas Oil Stadium. The Combine Experience will feature fan-friendly games such as a digital 40-yard dash, vertical jump, bench press photo op, 56 Super Bowl Rings collection, and a picture with the famed Vince Lombardi Trophy. Inside Look will happen inside Lucas Oil Stadium, where supporters can see the 2024 draft prospects participating on the gridiron.

Schedule for the 2024 NFL Combine:

  • Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. - Defensive linemen and Linebackers
  • Friday, March 1, 2024 at 3 p.m. - Defensive backs and Tight ends
  • Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. - Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, and Running backs
  • Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. - Offensive linemen

What drills will prospects participate in at the 2024 Combine?

Here are the drills that prospective NFL rookies will partake in at the 2024 NFL Combine:

  • 20-yard Shuttle
  • 40-yard Dash
  • 60-yard Shuttle
  • Bench Press
  • Broad Jump
  • Three-cone Drill
  • Vertical Jump

2024 first round NFL Draft order

Here are all the NFL teams’ positions in the first round of the 2024 Draft:

  1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. San Francisco 49ers

