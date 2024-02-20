Where to buy 2024 NFL Combine tickets? Cost, seating capacity, and more for Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine will feature over 300 best prospects heading into this year's NFL Draft. The players participating will get to improve or solidify their draft stocks with a good display at the scouting event.

According to the official NFL website, fans interested in attending this year's Combine should register for the NFL OnePass app for their free tickets or visit NFL.com/combineaccess.

The 2024 NFL Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home stadium of the Indianapolis Colts, with a seating capacity of about 67,000 for football games.

Spectators can attend the event from February 29, 2024, to March 3, 2024. The 2024 NFL Combine will feature some of the best college football players eligible to enter the 2024 Draft; they will showcase their measurable skills, giving prospective franchises a deeper look at what to expect when selected.

What time do doors open for the 2024 NFL Combine?

The league will host the yearly Combine Experience in the South Section of Lucas Oil Stadium. The Combine Experience will feature fan-friendly games such as a digital 40-yard dash, vertical jump, bench press photo op, 56 Super Bowl Rings collection, and a picture with the famed Vince Lombardi Trophy. Inside Look will happen inside Lucas Oil Stadium, where supporters can see the 2024 draft prospects participating on the gridiron.

Schedule for the 2024 NFL Combine:

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. - Defensive linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 3 p.m. - Defensive backs and Tight ends

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. - Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, and Running backs

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. - Offensive linemen

What drills will prospects participate in at the 2024 Combine?

Here are the drills that prospective NFL rookies will partake in at the 2024 NFL Combine:

20-yard Shuttle

40-yard Dash

60-yard Shuttle

Bench Press

Broad Jump

Three-cone Drill

Vertical Jump

2024 first round NFL Draft order

Here are all the NFL teams’ positions in the first round of the 2024 Draft:

Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers