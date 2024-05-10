Where does Cardinals' WR depth chart rank in NFC after Zay Jones' signing?

There's palpable excitement in Arizona after Zay Jones signed for the Cardinals, propelling himself to the top of the depth chart with his new franchise. The team also drafted Marvin Harrison Jr., an NFL-ready wide receiver, with their first-round pick this year.

Fans will hope that this gives Kyler Murray the weapons to make a big push toward becoming competitive and making the playoffs. But the competition is fierce. For any run into the postseason to be considered a success, they will have to defeat other competitors in the NFC, including the defending conference champions, the San Francisco 49ers, whom they face twice in the NFC West.

Therefore, we decided to do an exercise to see how good does Zay Jones' addition to the Cardinals make them, especially within their conference. We took the depth chart of each NFC team from Ourlads.com and some other sources. We considered wide receiver trios of each team, taking the players who are expected to be top of the depth chart.

We considered only 2023 receiving yards statistics. While that may seem unfair to someone like Christian Watson of the Packers, who was beset with injuries, that seemed a fair method for us for someone coming back from a hiatus. For rookies, we used the following approximation:

First Round pick = 1000 yards

Second Round pick = 800 yards

Third Round pick = 600 yards

Based on that we calculated where each time finished in terms of total yards from their top-rated slot receiver, right wideout, and left wideout. The table of that is given below.

NFC East 2023 Yards Cowboys LWR Tolbert, Jalen 268 RWR COOKS, BRANDIN 657 SWR Lamb, CeeDee 1749 Total Cowboys 2674 Giants LWR Nabers, Malik 1000 RWR Slayton, Darius 770 SWR Robinson, Wan'Dale 525 Total Giants 2295 Eagles LWR Smith, DeVonta 1066 RWR Brown, A.J. 1456 SWR Parker, DeVante 394 Total Eagles 2916 Commanders LWR McLaurin, Terry 1002 RWR Dotson, Jahan 518 SWR McCaffrey, Luke 600 Total Commanders 2120 NFC North Bears LWR Moore, DJ 1364 RWR Odunze, Rome 1000 SWR ALLEN, KEENAN 1243 Total Bears 3607 Lions LWR Williams, Jameson 354 RWR Raymond, Kalif 372 SWR St. Brown, Amon-Ra 1515 Total Lions 2241 Packers LWR Watson, Christian 422 RWR Doubs, Romeo 674 SWR Reed, Jayden 793 Total Packers 1889 Vikings LWR Jefferson, Justin 1074 RWR Addison, Jordan 911 SWR Powell, Brandon 324 Total Vikings 2309 NFC South Falcons LWR London, Drake 905 RWR Mooney, Darnell 414 SWR Moore, Rondale 352 Total Falcons 1671 Panthers LWR Johnson, Diontae 717 RWR Legette, Xavier 1000 SWR THIELEN, ADAM 1014 Total Panthers 2731 Saints LWR Perry, A.T. 246 RWR Olave, Chris 1123 SWR Shaheed, Rashid 719 Total Saints 2088 Bucs LWR EVANS, MIKE 1255 RWR Palmer, Trey 385 SWR Godwin, Chris 1024 Total Bucs 2664 NFC West Cardinals LWR Harrison Jr., Marvin 1000 RWR Wilson, Michael 565 SWR Jones, Zay 274 Total Cardinals 1839 Rams LWR Robinson, Demarcus 371 RWR Nacua, Puka 1486 SWR KUPP, COOPER 737 Total Rams 2594 49ers LWR Aiyuk, Brandon 1342 RWR Samuel Sr., Deebo 892 SWR Pearsall, Ricky 1000 Total 49ers 3234 Seahawks LWR Metcalf, DK 1114 RWR LOCKETT, TYLER 894 SWR Smith-Njigba, Jaxon 628 Total Seahawks 2636

The summary of the total yards is also given in the table below along with the rankings.

Team Total Yards Rank Total Bears 3607 1 Total 49ers 3234 2 Total Eagles 2916 3 Total Panthers 2731 4 Total Cowboys 2674 5 Total Bucs 2664 6 Total Seahawks 2636 7 Total Rams 2594 8 Total Vikings 2309 9 Total Giants 2295 10 Total Lions 2241 11 Total Commanders 2120 12 Total Saints 2088 13 Total Packers 1889 14 Total Cardinals 1839 15 Total Falcons 1671 16

It immediately becomes clear that even with the addition of Zay Jones, the Cardinals are ranked towards the bottom of the NFC. In fact, only the Falcons do worse in total yards. Of course, if Darnell Mooney were suddenly to have a 1000-yard season as he did in 2021, that might change but he has not hit 500 yards for the past couple of seasons.

The bigger problem for the Cardinals, even after adding Zay Jone, is that everyone in their division in the NFC West is significantly ahead of them. All of them crack the top 10 of our wide receiver rankings in the conference. Therefore, while we do not want to put a dampener on the Cardinal's optimism going into the 2024 season, it may prove to be a slog. Of course, no model is a perfect prediction and they might yet surprise us.

Why are the Cardinals still slated to struggle despite adding Zay Jones?

Zay Jones had just 274 yards in eight games last season and he brings down the total for the Cardinals. Even if he does as well as he did in the 2022 season, that would net 823 yards. He has never had a year where he has reached 1,000 yards.

Therefore, while he is a good addition to the Arizona roster that is bereft of top players in the position, that does make the Cardinals one of the top wide receiver rooms in the league.

