Where does Cardinals' WR depth chart rank in NFC after Zay Jones' signing?

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 10, 2024 21:46 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Jacksonville Jaguars
There's palpable excitement in Arizona after Zay Jones signed for the Cardinals, propelling himself to the top of the depth chart with his new franchise. The team also drafted Marvin Harrison Jr., an NFL-ready wide receiver, with their first-round pick this year.

Fans will hope that this gives Kyler Murray the weapons to make a big push toward becoming competitive and making the playoffs. But the competition is fierce. For any run into the postseason to be considered a success, they will have to defeat other competitors in the NFC, including the defending conference champions, the San Francisco 49ers, whom they face twice in the NFC West.

Therefore, we decided to do an exercise to see how good does Zay Jones' addition to the Cardinals make them, especially within their conference. We took the depth chart of each NFC team from Ourlads.com and some other sources. We considered wide receiver trios of each team, taking the players who are expected to be top of the depth chart.

We considered only 2023 receiving yards statistics. While that may seem unfair to someone like Christian Watson of the Packers, who was beset with injuries, that seemed a fair method for us for someone coming back from a hiatus. For rookies, we used the following approximation:

  • First Round pick = 1000 yards
  • Second Round pick = 800 yards
  • Third Round pick = 600 yards

Based on that we calculated where each time finished in terms of total yards from their top-rated slot receiver, right wideout, and left wideout. The table of that is given below.

NFC East 2023 Yards
CowboysLWRTolbert, Jalen268
RWRCOOKS, BRANDIN657
SWRLamb, CeeDee1749
Total Cowboys 2674
GiantsLWRNabers, Malik1000
RWRSlayton, Darius770
SWRRobinson, Wan'Dale525
Total Giants 2295
EaglesLWRSmith, DeVonta1066
RWRBrown, A.J.1456
SWRParker, DeVante394
Total Eagles 2916
CommandersLWRMcLaurin, Terry1002
RWRDotson, Jahan518
SWRMcCaffrey, Luke600
Total

Commanders

 2120
NFC North
BearsLWRMoore, DJ1364
RWROdunze, Rome1000
SWRALLEN, KEENAN1243
Total Bears 3607
LionsLWRWilliams, Jameson354
RWRRaymond, Kalif372
SWRSt. Brown, Amon-Ra1515
Total Lions 2241
PackersLWRWatson, Christian422
RWRDoubs, Romeo674
SWRReed, Jayden793
Total Packers 1889
VikingsLWRJefferson, Justin1074
RWRAddison, Jordan911
SWRPowell, Brandon324
Total Vikings 2309
NFC South
FalconsLWRLondon, Drake905
RWRMooney, Darnell414
SWRMoore, Rondale352
Total Falcons 1671
PanthersLWRJohnson, Diontae717
RWRLegette, Xavier1000
SWRTHIELEN, ADAM1014
Total Panthers 2731
SaintsLWRPerry, A.T.246
RWROlave, Chris1123
SWRShaheed, Rashid719
Total Saints 2088
BucsLWREVANS, MIKE1255
RWRPalmer, Trey385
SWRGodwin, Chris1024
Total Bucs 2664
NFC West
CardinalsLWRHarrison Jr., Marvin1000
RWRWilson, Michael565
SWRJones, Zay274
Total

Cardinals

 1839
RamsLWRRobinson, Demarcus371
RWRNacua, Puka1486
SWRKUPP, COOPER737
Total Rams 2594
49ersLWRAiyuk, Brandon1342
RWRSamuel Sr., Deebo892
SWRPearsall, Ricky1000
Total 49ers 3234
SeahawksLWRMetcalf, DK1114
RWRLOCKETT, TYLER894
SWRSmith-Njigba, Jaxon628
Total Seahawks 2636

The summary of the total yards is also given in the table below along with the rankings.

Team

Total

YardsRank
Total Bears36071
Total 49ers32342
Total Eagles29163
Total Panthers27314
Total Cowboys26745
Total Bucs26646
Total Seahawks26367
Total Rams25948
Total Vikings23099
Total Giants229510
Total Lions224111
Total

Commanders

212012
Total Saints208813
Total Packers188914
Total

Cardinals

183915
Total Falcons167116

It immediately becomes clear that even with the addition of Zay Jones, the Cardinals are ranked towards the bottom of the NFC. In fact, only the Falcons do worse in total yards. Of course, if Darnell Mooney were suddenly to have a 1000-yard season as he did in 2021, that might change but he has not hit 500 yards for the past couple of seasons.

The bigger problem for the Cardinals, even after adding Zay Jone, is that everyone in their division in the NFC West is significantly ahead of them. All of them crack the top 10 of our wide receiver rankings in the conference. Therefore, while we do not want to put a dampener on the Cardinal's optimism going into the 2024 season, it may prove to be a slog. Of course, no model is a perfect prediction and they might yet surprise us.

Why are the Cardinals still slated to struggle despite adding Zay Jones?

Zay Jones had just 274 yards in eight games last season and he brings down the total for the Cardinals. Even if he does as well as he did in the 2022 season, that would net 823 yards. He has never had a year where he has reached 1,000 yards.

Therefore, while he is a good addition to the Arizona roster that is bereft of top players in the position, that does make the Cardinals one of the top wide receiver rooms in the league.

