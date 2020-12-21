Despite traditionally being filmed at the network's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" studio show has a different home for the time being.

The show is currently filmed on a rooftop studio at ESPN's South Street Seaport location in New York. The change was made due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rooftop studio overlooks sites including Wall Street and the Brooklyn Bridge.

ESPN also uses the rooftop studio to film its "Monday Night Countdown" and "NBA Countdown" shows amid the virus crisis. Popular shows "Get Up" and "First Take" -- the latter featuring network superstar personality Stephen A. Smith -- are filmed there as well.

The network announced its launch of the studio in September.

What is ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'?

The show is ESPN's longtime Sunday morning NFL primer. It is currently hosted by Samantha Ponder, who has held the show's main chair for four years.

Ponder is joined by analysts Matt Hasselbeck (former NFL quarterback), Randy Moss (former NFL wide receiver), Rex Ryan (former NFL head coach) and Tedy Bruschi (former NFL linebacker), plus veteran reporters Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Each member of the lineup boasts a strong resume: Ponder has covered not only the NFL, but also college football and basketball for multiple networks. Before joining "Sunday NFL Countdown," she was an ESPN reporter for college football, as well as a basketball sideline reporter.

Ponder replaced popular former host Chris Berman in 2017. Berman also previously hosted "Monday Night Countdown," before stepping back in his roles with the network.

Hasselbeck, Moss and Bruschi all had standout NFL playing careers, while Ryan had a notable coaching career in the league, including stints as the head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. Hasselbeck was a three-time Pro Bowl QB, Bruschi won three Super Bowls, and Moss is a first-ballot Hall of Famer who is arguably the most talented receiver in history.

Schefter is arguably the most influential reporter in the NFL, as he routinely breaks the biggest stories surrounding the game. Mortensen has been with ESPN since 1991 and has also worked for outlets including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The show itself has also gained quite a reputation, including one of recent success. Front Office Sports reported in September that the show saw an audience growth of 8% last year.

ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" is hosted by Suzy Kolber. Previously, the show was filmed on location at the site of the Monday night game, but that has since changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.