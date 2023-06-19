Where do they film Stars on Mars? All you need to know about Marshawn Lynch's latest show

The Fox series Stars on Mars has a fairly fabulous foundation. Twelve celebrities, including retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch, descend on Mars and must live collectively in a cramped space base while completing assignments to stay alive.

To survive and win the title of brightest star in the galaxy, they must use their intellect, brawn or maybe simply their outstanding interpersonal abilities, according to the show's description.

"During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars," it says.

Fox most certainly did not send famous people to Mars for the show, which made us question how they were able to recreate it on earth. Many are more interested in learning the location of the show's filming than anything else. Let's find out:

Twelve "celebronauts" from the worlds of athletics, acting and reality shows are cast in the interplanetary reality TV program, which places them in an Australian Mars simulation.

Although the series has a memorable name, it's obviously not set in Mars. Instead, the producers moved the show to South Australia, where they were able to simulate what it could be like to live on Mars.

Stars on Mars is primarily filmed in Coober Pedy, a desert. Interestingly, it's not known for being a particularly pleasant place to live. A large portion of the population resides in underground residences that are built to withstand the region's intense extremes of temperature.

Along with other films, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) was filmed at Coober Pedy; nevertheless, Stars on Mars is arguably the biggest depiction to be shot there.

Ronda Rousey outmuscles Marshawn Lynch in Stars on Mars

Stars on Mars presents a distinctive fusion of talents and skills, thanks to its broad cast, which includes actors, athletes, musicians and other well-known figures.

Adam Rippon, Ariel Winter, Lance Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Leggero, Tallulah Willis, Tinashe, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman and Christopher Mintz-Plasse are among the actors who appear in the film.

The combination of superstars creates a group of competitors with a range of abilities, which leads to some fierce rivalries.

Rousey stunned everyone in the second episode of the program when retired NFL player Marshawn Lynch proposed they "fight" for the position of "base commander."

Rousey jumps into action right away and declares her willingness to go toe-to-toe for it. She tries to quickly take down her opponent as soon as the two celebrities are face to face. Lynch tries to evade it, but it wasn't long before the professional wrestler was victorious and on top.

