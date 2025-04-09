Where could Jayden Higgins get drafted? Projecting best fit for Iowa State WR

The first few rounds of the 2025 NFL draft will see some talented wide receivers come off the board. One wide receiver who is expected to hear their name early is Iowa State Cyclones Jayden Higgins.

Ad

He played two seasons of FBS college football and finished with 140 receptions for 2,166 yards (15.5 yards per catch) with 15 receiving touchdowns with the Cyclones. The Big 12 wideout has shown the ability to be a force and should be chosen relatively early in the draft as he is slotted as a second-round pick.

Jayden Higgins's NFL Draft projection

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayden Higgins was able to step up in two years with Iowa State and has proven to be an impactful player. His 6-foot-7 wingspan allows him to have a significant catch radius and he can use his size to compete for deep balls as well.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

There are going to be a few teams that are in need of a wide receiver in this draft and with the Round 2 grade that Higgins seemingly is carrying into the draft, all 32 teams will have a chance to select him. The one team that makes a lot of sense to target the Iowa State product is the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are in a position where they have a lot of depth at the wide receiver position but are lacking the true top talent at the spot that can help elevate quarterback Jordan Love. Green Bay can select him with the 54th pick in the 2025 NFL draft and be comfortable with his ability to help take the offense to the next level as Higgins would open up the deep ball.

Ad

The Packers wide receiver room currently looks like this:

Romeo Doubs

Christian Watson

Jayden Reed

Malik Heath

Dontayvion Wicks

Mecole Hardman

Cornelius Johnson

Julian Hicks

Bo Melton

There is a glaring need for a wide receiver who can blow the top off the defense, and that is one of Jayden Higgins' strengths as he can be a player who extends the field. By having him out on the field, the defense needs to adjust to his abilities and size.

Ad

Measuring 6-foot-4, 214 pounds at the 2025 NFL Combine, Higgins is a big-bodied receiver who can use his 39" vertical jump to high-point some footballs as well. The Green Bay Packers do not have a wide receiver on the roster who can replicate this type of performance, so it would seem to be a no-brainer that if he is still on the board when they are on the clock, the Packers would be a perfect fit.

Other teams like the Dallas Cowboys (44th), Seattle Seahawks (50th), and Denver Broncos (51st) could be interested in selecting Jayden Higgins at the middle in the second round, but the best fit for Higgins would be joining the Matt LeFleur offense and being an immediate starting wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vincent Pensabene Vincent is a College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with close to 6 years of experience. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Sport Business from Saint Leo University, and has worked with Pasco News Publications and Pro Football Focus.



Vincent's education has helped him approach sports writing from the understanding of what it takes to run a program/team and the business side of it. He has interviewed dozens of players, coaches and analysts and believes he asks the questions readers are interested in.



He ensures that the source is credible and cross-checks information before reporting to ensure accuracy and relevance in his articles.



Vincent doesn’t have a favorite team or player, as he tries to remain unbiased. However, he considers John Wooden the greatest coach of all time and the 1990 “Fifth Down Game” between Colorado and Missouri the most iconic College Sports moment.



For Vincent, College Sports is on par with the pro leagues as it is a professional pipeline with media rights deals and a free agency of sorts. He plays video games and hangs out with friends and family when he’s away from his keyboard. Know More

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft