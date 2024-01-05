Where does Justin Fields live? All about Bears QB's $1,300,000 Illinois abode

Justin Fields is one of the hottest topics of the 2023 NFL season's final week.

The Chicago Bears quarterback is facing an uncertain future as general manager Ryan Poles ponders what to do with the first overall pick that the team received via a trade with the Carolina Panthers: replace him with one of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, or continue building around him with either another offensive weapon or protector.

While the already-eliminated Bears look to prevent the Green Bay Packers from entering the playoffs, Fields has his own personal mission: to prove that he did not err in investing in a life in Illinois.

While born in Georgia, he prepared for the pros by buying a house in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest in 2021. His residence, which cost $1.3 million, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a garage for three cars, and a swimming pool. Below are some shots, courtesy of Google Earth and Urban Splatter:

A front view of Justin Fields' Lake Forest house

Satellite views of Justin Fields' Lake Forest house

Packers fans defend Green Bay from Justin Fields' trash talk

If the Justin Fields era is about to end in Chicago, then he will not let it happen without some parting shots at his rivals. During his presser, he mocked the lack of entertainment options in Green Bay besides watching Packers games:

“I know their fans are going to be loud because there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football.”

That did not sit well with many Cheeseheads, beginning with Kelly Hewitt, manager of Stadium View, a bar near Lambeau Field:

“I think we’re No. 1. If I’m speaking on behalf of everyone, I think we blow them out of the water, people here are extremely hospitable and love fun.”

Eleanor Kooima and James Gallagher, who are travelling from other states, pointed out that there were also other good tourist spots in the city other than Lambeau Field:

Kooima: “I like Bay Beach and the Tundra Lodge water park.”

Gallagher: "There’s ton of stuff to do. We’re going to Door County, the whole surrounding area is gorgeous and you gotta eat cheese curds.”

The Packers-Bears game can be seen beginning at 4:25 PM ET on CBS.