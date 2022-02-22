Where did Matt Corral play high school football?

Matt Corral has made quite the name for himself while playing for the Ole Miss Rebels. His 2021 season has put him on the map as a well-known prospect and in a position to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He hasn't had the most stellar collegiate career compared to some other prospects, but he has proved himself in the last two seasons. Matt is leaving Ole Miss as a much better leader, improviser and dual-threat than when he arrived in 2018.

Prior to Ole Miss, Matt Corral had a rather interesting football career in high school. He first attended Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, in Los Angeles County. Corral would later switch schools to Long Beach Polytechnic High School located in Long Beach.

One of the more popular stories about Matt Corral was that he transferred schools after believing Oaks Christian School was mostly full of "rich kids...never going to have to work a day in their lives." But that wasn't the only reason he left. Speaking of "rich kids," he was classmates with one of the sons of NHL "GOAT" Wayne Gretzky. The two ended up in a physical altercation, and Matt wanted to leave all the negativity behind and start fresh at a new school.

In high school, he racked up 11,000+ all-purpose yards and scored 123 touchdowns. Matt never won a state championship, but he did play in one of the most competitive regions in the country.

Matt Corral's high school's alumni includes many NFL stars and pop culture icons

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - Snoop Dogg, alumni from Long Beach Polytechnic High School

Oaks has a fantastic football program with many players going on to D1 schools and the NFL, including Jimmy Clausen, Chris and Francis Owusu, Michael Pittman Jr., and 2022 prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux.

SportsPac12 @SportsPac12 Top NFL Player-Producing HS for Each Pac-12 State



—California—

Long Beach Polytechnic, Long Beach (58)



—Arizona—

South Mountain, Phoenix (12)



—Oregon—

Jefferson, Portland (11)



—Washington—

Gonzaga Prep, Spokane (11)



—Colorado—

South, Denver (9)



—Utah—

James Logan, Logan (8) Top NFL Player-Producing HS for Each Pac-12 State—California—Long Beach Polytechnic, Long Beach (58)—Arizona—South Mountain, Phoenix (12)—Oregon—Jefferson, Portland (11)—Washington—Gonzaga Prep, Spokane (11)—Colorado—South, Denver (9)—Utah—James Logan, Logan (8)

Long Beach Polytechnic has been ranked as the top high school athletic program in the nation and has produced more NFL players than any other school with more than 60. DeSean Jackson, Juju Smith-Schuster, Jurrell Casey, Marcedes Lewis, and Willie McGinest are just a few notable alums. Tennis legend Billie Jean King, actress Cameron Diaz, rapper Snoop Dogg, and musician Lita Ford are alums as well.

Edited by Windy Goodloe