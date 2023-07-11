Where is Patrick Mahomes' mansion located? All you need to know about Chiefs QB's lavish house

Kansas City Chiefs icon Patrick Mahomes' mansion is in Cass County, Missouri. The two-time Super Bowl winner bought a plot of land in Cass County in 2021 and announced he'd be building his dream home there. The mansion was completed two years later and is a sight to behold.

This piece will examine Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' new home and the Chiefs' shot caller's net worth. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

About Patrick Mahomes' lavish mansion

The Mahomes' fantastic new mansion is as intriguing as it is lavish. Their Cass County home has a grand pool, a private pond, a par-3 golf hole and a 50-yard football field, which includes a soccer net.

If you're wondering why the Mahomes' residence has a huge soccer field, it's likely due to Brittany's sports background. Brittany Mahomes has played soccer all her life and wants to teach her children the sport.

Another sporting facility in the campus is the par-3 golf hole next to the pond. Patrick is an avid golfer. He recently competed in "The Match," a game between top-notch American sports stars.

He played alongside Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce and competed against Golden State Warriors duo Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Mahomes and Kelce were victorious as they got bragging rights over the Splash brothers.

Furthermore, let's take a look at the football field at the residence. The area includes Mahomes' name in the end zone and his brand logo in the middle.

The Missouri mansion isn't the only stunning piece of landed portfolio in the Mahomes' household. The couple also owns a sprawling 7,800-square-foot mansion in Westlake, Texas, purchased in March 2020 for 3.37 million.

The family’s previous home in Kansas City is reportedly on the market for $2.9 million. It remains to be seen how much the grand residence will go for.

Patrick Mahomes' net worth

Future NFL Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes has an estimated net worth of $70 million. He has earned that much thanks to his iconic spell with the Chiefs, intelligent investment moves and top-notch endorsement deals.

Mahomes has an annual salary of $40 million. On July 6, 2020, it was reported that Patrick signed a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth "over $400 million in total." It's only natural,as Patrick Mahomes is the best-shot caller in American football today.

