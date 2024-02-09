  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among highest-paid athletes in the world? Exploring Chiefs QB's salary, net worth and contract

Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among highest-paid athletes in the world? Exploring Chiefs QB's salary, net worth and contract

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 09, 2024 19:07 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability
Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among highest-paid athletes in the world? Exploring Chiefs QB's salary, net worth and contract

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most popular player in the NFL. The two-time MVP is the star player for the reigning Super Bowl champions and will be looking to make it back-to-back in Super Bowl 2024.

As you would expect, Mahomes is among the highest-paid NFL players. However, where does the perennial All-Pro QB rank among the highest-paid athletes in the world? This article will answer that question and discuss Mahomes' net worth and contract.

Top 25 Highest paid athletes in the world ft. Patrick Mahomes

According to Forbes, here are the top 25 highest-paid athletes in the world:

S/N

NAME

SPORT

TOTAL EARNINGS

1.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Soccer

$136 M

2.

Lionel Messi

Soccer

$130 M

3.

Kylian Mbappé

Soccer

$120 M

4.

LeBron James

Basketball

$119.5 M

5.

Canelo Alvarez

Boxing

$110 M

6.

Dustin Johnson

Golf

$107 M

7.

Phil Mickelson

Golf

$106 M

8.

Stephen Curry

Basketball

$100.4 M

9.

Roger Federer

Tennis

$95.1 M

10.

Kevin Durant

Basketball

$89.1 M

11.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Basketball

$87.6 M

12.

Neymar

Soccer

$85 M

12.

Russell Wilson

Football

$85 M

14.

Russell Westbrook

Basketball

$82.1 M

15.

Rory McIlroy

Golf

$80.8 M

16.

Tiger Woods

Golf

$75.1 M

17.

Cameron Smith

Golf

$73 M

18.

Brooks Koepka

Golf

$72 M

19.

Kyler Murray

Football

$70.5 M

20.

Bryson DeChambeau

Golf

$69 M

21.

Lewis Hamilton

Motorsport

$65 M

22.

Max Verstappen

Motorsport

$64 M

23.

Klay Thompson

Basketball

$60.9 M

24.

Patrick Mahomes

Football

$59.3 M

25.

Damian Lillard

Basketball

$58.6 M

According to the above list, Mahomes ranks as the 24th best-paid athlete in the world.

Patrick Mahomes' contract

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs inked a restructured contract to pay the two-time Super Bowl MVP $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. The contract is the highest in NFL history over four years.

Furthermore, the agreement with escalators could reach $218.1 million by the end of 2026. According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, $210.6 million is guaranteed over the next four years.

Mahomes new deal is his second major NFL contract after the superstar QB agreed to a 10-year, $450 million renewal with the Chiefs in 2020. That deal initially put him under contract until 2031.

Patrick Mahomes' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mahomes has an estimated net worth of $70 million. The league's best QB was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and became a full-time starter for the franchise in 2018. Since then, Mahomes has set numerous NFL and Kansas City Chiefs records.

Aside from his NFL earnings, Mahomes has earned quite a lot based on endorsement deals. He has racked up notable sponsors like Hy-Vee, Oakley, Direct TV, Essentia Water, Adidas, Helzberg Diamonds, and Head & Shoulders. Furthermore, the Texas Tech alum has graced the cover of Madden NFL twice, once alone and the other with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...