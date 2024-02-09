Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among highest-paid athletes in the world? Exploring Chiefs QB's salary, net worth and contract

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most popular player in the NFL. The two-time MVP is the star player for the reigning Super Bowl champions and will be looking to make it back-to-back in Super Bowl 2024.

As you would expect, Mahomes is among the highest-paid NFL players. However, where does the perennial All-Pro QB rank among the highest-paid athletes in the world? This article will answer that question and discuss Mahomes' net worth and contract.

Top 25 Highest paid athletes in the world ft. Patrick Mahomes

According to Forbes, here are the top 25 highest-paid athletes in the world:

S/N NAME SPORT TOTAL EARNINGS 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer $136 M 2. Lionel Messi Soccer $130 M 3. Kylian Mbappé Soccer $120 M 4. LeBron James Basketball $119.5 M 5. Canelo Alvarez Boxing $110 M 6. Dustin Johnson Golf $107 M 7. Phil Mickelson Golf $106 M 8. Stephen Curry Basketball $100.4 M 9. Roger Federer Tennis $95.1 M 10. Kevin Durant Basketball $89.1 M 11. Giannis Antetokounmpo Basketball $87.6 M 12. Neymar Soccer $85 M 12. Russell Wilson Football $85 M 14. Russell Westbrook Basketball $82.1 M 15. Rory McIlroy Golf $80.8 M 16. Tiger Woods Golf $75.1 M 17. Cameron Smith Golf $73 M 18. Brooks Koepka Golf $72 M 19. Kyler Murray Football $70.5 M 20. Bryson DeChambeau Golf $69 M 21. Lewis Hamilton Motorsport $65 M 22. Max Verstappen Motorsport $64 M 23. Klay Thompson Basketball $60.9 M 24. Patrick Mahomes Football $59.3 M 25. Damian Lillard Basketball $58.6 M

According to the above list, Mahomes ranks as the 24th best-paid athlete in the world.

Patrick Mahomes' contract

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs inked a restructured contract to pay the two-time Super Bowl MVP $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. The contract is the highest in NFL history over four years.

Furthermore, the agreement with escalators could reach $218.1 million by the end of 2026. According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, $210.6 million is guaranteed over the next four years.

Mahomes new deal is his second major NFL contract after the superstar QB agreed to a 10-year, $450 million renewal with the Chiefs in 2020. That deal initially put him under contract until 2031.

Patrick Mahomes' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mahomes has an estimated net worth of $70 million. The league's best QB was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and became a full-time starter for the franchise in 2018. Since then, Mahomes has set numerous NFL and Kansas City Chiefs records.

Aside from his NFL earnings, Mahomes has earned quite a lot based on endorsement deals. He has racked up notable sponsors like Hy-Vee, Oakley, Direct TV, Essentia Water, Adidas, Helzberg Diamonds, and Head & Shoulders. Furthermore, the Texas Tech alum has graced the cover of Madden NFL twice, once alone and the other with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.