Where is Ronaiah Tuiasosopo now? What is she doing today?

By now, we all know what has happened between Ronaiah Tuiasosopo and former NFL star Manti Te'o. She catfished Te'o into thinking he had a girlfriend named Lennay Kekua while he was in college.

Ronaiah also made Te'o think his girlfriend had passed away. The linebacker then dedicated that college season to his girlfriend and grandmother, whom he lost as well. When it was revealed that Te'o's internet girlfriend didn't exist, it gained worldwide publicity. The embarrassment that followed for Te'o was unfathomable.

John Miller @JohnMillerNBC26 The Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist documentary on Manti Te'o gave the catfisher, Naya/Ronaiah Tuiasosopo, way to big of platform to try and justify what she did. Which was basically ruin Manti's life and career. How she can sit there and show no remorse is baffling. The Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist documentary on Manti Te'o gave the catfisher, Naya/Ronaiah Tuiasosopo, way to big of platform to try and justify what she did. Which was basically ruin Manti's life and career. How she can sit there and show no remorse is baffling.

The Netflix's documentary, "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist," lifted the lid on everything that happened. It displayed what happened to Te'o in great detail.

Where is Ronaiah Tuiasosopo now?

Given the media attention that the hoax received, Tuiasosopo now keeps a very low profile. She now lives in Carson, California, where she also works. She has also come out as transgender and is now called Naya.

Wanting to keep out of the spotlight for obvious reasons, her Instagram account @nayatui is private. One can only assume that this is to prevent the inevitable messages from people after the documentary was released.

Ronaiah Tuiasosopo instagram updates

As mentioned above, Tuiasosopo's Instagram account is set to private, meaning that, unless people follow her, they cannot see what she is up to. At the time of writing, she has 8,469 followers on Instagram and is following 2,061 people.

Netflix @netflix Manti Te’o and his online connection dominated headlines in 2013.



Now, for the first time, find out what really happened in UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. Premiering tomorrow. Manti Te’o and his online connection dominated headlines in 2013.Now, for the first time, find out what really happened in UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. Premiering tomorrow. https://t.co/yBAQNU3RrF

Updates about Ronaiah Tuiasosopo's family

At the time of writing, Ronaiah lives with her mom Cheannie Tali Leota in Carson, California, per efocus.news. Unfortunately, in 2020, her father, Titus, passed away.

She grew up in and around football as a child. On her Facebook profile, she lists Lia Manu Asoau, Seine Eteuati, Tony Paialii, Pae Tuiasosopo, and Taylor Tuiasosopo as her siblings, per efocus.news.

At the time of writing, not much else is known about her family.

Ronaiah Tuiasosopo's Dr. Phil interview

The Dr. Phil interview with Tuiasosopo was explosive.

When Dr. Phil gets involved, you know that it is big. Known around the world for his in-depth interviews and hard-hitting questions, Tuiasosopo's interview with Dr. Phil revealed just about everything that went on at the time of the hoax.

Fans finally got an in-depth look at what went on and the thought process behind why the then-named Ronaiah did what she did. In a few bits of the interview that were released at the time, she revealed that she wanted to end it all before Te'o did.

Ronaiah said:

"I wanted to end it because after everything I had gone through, I finally realized that I just had to move on with my life," Ronaiah said via The Guardian.

She added:

"I had to start just living and let this go. There were many times where Manti and Lennay had broken up, but something would bring them back together, whether it was something going on in his life or in Lennay's life, or in this case, my life.''

The whole incident drew world-wide attention, and the documentary again brought it all to light. Thankfully, Manti Te'o has been able to move on with his life and is now happily married.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Guardian and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe