Where is the Super Bowl 2027 being held? Stadium's details, schedule, seating capacity, and more

The 2027 Super Bowl will be played at the SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, in February. This comes after owners' approval on Wednesday at the December league meeting.

This will be the second time in five years that the biggest one-off game in professional American sports will occur at the 70,240-capacity venue.

Following the announcement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said,

"We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years. The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium, and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable.

"The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee, and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment, and culture."

SoFi Stadium is the home of the LA Rams and Chargers, with the Rams having played there when they won Super Bowl LVI. With that, the Rams became the second franchise in history to win a "home Super Bowl" game after the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers did so in Super Bowl LV.

How is the location for the Super Bowl picked?

Each interested host city must place an official bid to be considered as a potential host. In the past, the National Football League invited cities to bid.

However, the NFL has now contacted its chosen venue and asked them to propose a suitable proposal. The league owners then vote to accept or deny.

Some things that the NFL considers before approaching a potential host are:

Weather

Stadium size

and space for the gameday experience

How do I buy Super Bowl tickets?

Super Bowl tickets are sold directly by the NFL and can be purchased as such. Unlike regular season tickets typically obtained through retail sites like Ticketmaster and Seet Geek, the Super Bowl is generally retailed directly by the NFL's governing body itself.

For Super Bowls, tickets are not sold on a first-come, first-served basis through traditional sales pathways but by ballot to offer fans a balanced and fair approach to sales.

Thus, fans who intend to snag a Super Bowl ticket could either be a season ticket holder with an existing NFL franchise or will need to enter the NFL's own prize draw, which is typically restrictive to most supporters.

Where will the 2028 Super Bowl be held?

The NFL has yet to announce where the big game will be held in 2028, the 62nd edition of the Super Bowl.

According to reports, possible host cities for the 2028 Super Bowl include Detroit, Michigan; New York; Buffalo; and Nashville, Tennessee.