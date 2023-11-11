Where is Tommy DeVito from? All you need to know about Giants QB

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is set to become the first rookie QB to start for the Giants in the modern draft era. The undrafted free agent is about to make history in the place of the injured Daniel Jones.

Tommy DeVito is from Livingston, New Jersey. He was born and raised there and attended Don Bosco Prep High School in Livingston, New Jersey. DeVito was a star QB in his high school team and had scholarship offers from Yale, Boston College, Syracuse, Penn, Rutgers, Maryland, and Temple.

DeVito eventually chose Syracuse, where he played in 26 games between 2017 and 2021. However, due to being replaced as a starter by transfer Garrett Shrader, DeVito elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The New Jersey native transferred to Illinois, where he promptly took over the starting job. DeVito had a great season with the Illinois Fighting Illini, racking up a stat line of 2,650 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

He then declared for the 2023 Draft but went undrafted. The New York Giants eventually signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Tommy DeVito salary: How much are the Giants paying Daniel Jones' backup?

According to Spotrac figures, DeVito earns $750,000 a year to serve as Daniel Jones' backup. That is a standard contract for an undrafted free-agent quarterback, which is essentially a prove-it deal for the season.

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, Tommy DeVito was third on the Giants depth chart behind behind Jones and Tyrod Taylor. However, due to injuries to Jones and Taylor, DeVito is about to make history in Week 10.

Does Tommy DeVito still live with his parents?

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Tommy DeVito still lives with his parents at his childhood home in Cedar Grove, N.J., a mere nine miles away from the franchise's practice facility.

DeVito told ESPN that it's a no-brainer to still live with his parents considering he has everything he needs at home, and he remains grounded in his quest for a stable roster spot in the NFL.

Interestingly, DeVito has had a few of his NFL teammates visit to his New Jersey family home - wideouts Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton.