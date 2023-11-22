Where to watch the Barry Sanders documentary? All you need to know about streaming details

Barry Sanders is one of the greatest offensive players in the NFL's history, and it's not even up for debate. The Detroit Lions legend terrorized defenses for a decade with his elusiveness, skill, and remarkable football IQ. He changed the way running backs approached the game and brought back the respect that the position once had in the league.

Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Motor City legend will be getting his documentary in the near future. That's right, a brand new documentary about Barry Sanders is streaming on Amazon, and you can stream it for free with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.

How to watch Barry Sanders' documentary?

The documentary is aptly titled "Bye Bye Barry," and it dives into why Sanders abruptly retired from the NFL at the peak of his powers 24 years ago.

You can watch the documentary by signing up for Amazon Prime to get immediate access as well as other perks, including free shipping on Amazon purchases and early access deals. If you wish to subscribe to the service, then you can pay $14.9/month plus tax or cancel anytime.

The documentary features some big names, such as legendary Detroit rapper Eminem and actor Jeff Daniels, plus never seen before archival material from Sanders' time with the Lions.

Barry Sanders NFL Legacy

Barry Sanders was a special player, and since he retired from the league over two decades ago, there's never been a running back just as special.

Sanders is widely considered one of the best running backs of all time, and numerous media outlets have ranked him number one on their running back rankings. At the time of his retirement, Barry Sanders placed second all-time in career rushing yards with 15,269 rushing yards. He was also second all-time in career rushing attempts with 3,062 attempts and sixth all-time in career rushing touchdowns with 99 rushing touchdowns. As of today, he still comfortably ranks in the top ten in all three categories despite having retired almost three decades ago.

Sanders was a statistical juggernaut and never went below 1,000 rushing yards in his ten-year NFL career. He has the joint second-most 1,000-yard rushing years with ten, along with Curtis Martin. He is the Detroit Lions' most popular player and arguably the greatest player in the much-maligned franchise's history.

Sanders earned his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8, 2004, at 36 years old. He became the second youngest player to earn a gold bust in Canton in the process. He is also viewed as the greatest player ever not to appear in the Super Bowl.